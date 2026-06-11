Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch for DeKalb County Wednesday night

Storm clouds settle over windmills in farm fields along Illinois Route 23 between Waterman and DeKalb on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Mark Busch)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of DeKalb County until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a tornado watch until 11 p.m.

Severe weather began Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue into the evening and through Thursday, forecasts show.

A flood watch also is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

The severe thunderstorm warning could bring 60 mph winds to DeKalb, Sandwich, Shabbona, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Maple Park and parts of La Salle County.

The storms bring with them the possibility for tornadoes. The tornado watch affects much of the region, including DeKalb, Bureau, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Lee and Grundy counties.

More than 400 DeKalb County residents remain affected by power outages into the evening Wednesday, according to ComEd.

That’s from a reported 45 outages as of 7:53 p.m.

Severe weather swept across northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon, bringing high winds and rain to the area.

ComEd reports more than 253,100 Illinoisans are without power as of shortly before about 7:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a brief severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the southern portions of the county. That alert expired at 3:45 p.m.

This story was updated at 7:55 p.m. June 10, 2026. Additional updates could occur.