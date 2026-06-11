Resource Bank named Business of the Year by Greater Kirkland Area Chamber of Commerce

Resource Bank recently was named Business of the Year by the Greater Kirkland Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award was presented at the Friends of the Kirkland Public Library Fundraiser May 28.

Resource Bank was selected for its commitment serving local businesses, organizations and families. The bank also actively supports community initiatives in the Kirkland area.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Greater Kirkland Chamber of Commerce,” Resource Bank CEO and president Diana Shott said in a news release. “Community banking isn’t just about financial services; it’s about building relationships and investing in the success of the people and businesses we serve. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team.”

Resource Bank’s Kirkland branch manager Kerry Williams was named the chamber’s Citizen of the Year.

Williams was recognized for volunteer service, leadership and commitment to the village of Kirkland. She also supports charitable initiatives, community events and local organizations.

“Kerry exemplifies the spirit of community banking,” Shott said in the news release. “Her passion for helping others, her leadership, and her willingness to give her time and talents have made a lasting difference in Kirkland. We could not be more proud of her receiving this well-deserved honor.”

Kirkland Lions Club named Clare Hays the Fred Manni Award Winner, according to the Chamber’s Facebook page.