DeKalb library to host World Cup party June 12

Teens in sixth through 12th grades can celebrate start of the World Cup and the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team with a party at the DeKalb Public Library June 12

Teens in sixth through 12th grades can celebrate start of the World Cup and the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team with a party at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free party will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 12 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can play foosball or “EAFC,” create buttons honoring American soccer players and participate in US Men’s National Soccer Team history trivia. Prizes and snacks will be provided. The party is part of the library’s America 250 initiative No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.