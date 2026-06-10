Help plan an escape room for teens in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

Teenagers in sixth through 12th grades can help plan and create a teen escape room during planning sessions at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free sessions will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through June 24 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can help plan decorations and clues for the library’s upcoming Teen Escape Room. The escape room will run at 3 p.m. July 2. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.