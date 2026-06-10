Emma Craig builds confidence as DeKalb’s inside presence

Dekalb’s Emma Craig shoots over a pair of defenders Monday, June 8, 2026, during their game against Boylan in the DeKalb summer league. (Mark Busch)

This summer, Emma Craig is focused on becoming a stronger inside presence.

Even against a Class 1A schedule, the 5-foot, 10-inch sophomore post player would be undersized most nights. Against DeKalb’s 4A schedule and in the DuPage Valley Conference, it’s a battle every game.

[ Photos: DeKalb girls basketball meets Boylan in summer league ]

“I feel like this team really pushes me to be my best,” Craig said. “With me being so tall, you’re going against stronger girls. And I’m not strong enough myself. So being able to get on the court for practice and push each other and them playing harder on me so I can become even better, that’s great.”

The Barbs had a senior-rich lineup last year, including three that will be playing collegiately next season, and finished 14-18 after a 20-win season in 2024-2025.

Craig averaged under three points and three rebounds in fewer than 17 minutes per game last year. She shot 39.2% from the floor. She was a Daily Chronicle All-Area Team honorable mention, one of two Barbs returning from the all-area team along with junior third-team selection Johnna Patrick.

As the Barbs go through their summer league schedule, mostly home games on Mondays and Wednesdays with occasional tournaments on the road, Craig said she’s working on every aspect of her game.

The mental aspect, in particular, is a big part of playing inside that she’s been working on.

“Missing a shot and having to come back and get the layup back up, or not getting the rebound, or just being the post is such a struggle,” Craig said. “There’s way bigger girls than you sometimes and it’s a really aggressive spot. You’re going to get in your head sometimes because there’s going to be lots of mistakes down there, because that’s where everything mostly happens.”

Last year’s senior group was instrumental in helping her adjust, Craig said, and this year’s group has been great as well.

Craig said the team has great chemistry. They pick each other up when they need it, they hold each other accountable when they need it, and the end result has been a very close team that has helped her improve even more as a post player.

“It was pretty scary for the first time, but all the seniors from last year helped me cope with everything and helped me become better for them,” Craig said. “This year, all the girls are still so supportive. They know at times it’s going to be difficult, but we still stick with each other.”

DeKalb coach Bradley Bjelk said even with the loss of seven seniors from last year, he’s been impressed by a strong group of rising freshmen and a pair of rising seniors who didn’t see much playing time last year.

While the Barbs haven’t had much height recently, freshmen Zhiya Yarbrough and Jada Powell are each 5-9 and have had strong summers.

This year’s squad won’t have a lot of seniors, but guards Kaylee Tenard and Destiny Hudson should factor into the rotation. They didn’t see much varsity playing time last year.

“No doubt there’s been a learning curve and some growing pains already,” Bjelk said. “But they keep working hard and in the summer you’re just looking for improvement. And they’ve shown that. They have a lot of upside and potential.”

Bjelk said he’s seen Craig become more confident and aggressive so far this summer. When she’s been open, she’s been taking advantage.

“I just want her to look for the ball and demand the ball,” Bjelk said. “The more touches we can get to her in the paint, the more it’s either going to get us high-percentage looks or start to collapse the defense and open up opportunities for others to get good looks.”

Craig said it’s all about how well the team gets along. They push her to get better, and she hopes she’s having the same effect on them.

“We’re all having to become more of a team since we haven’t really played together,” Craig said. “We’re really still building chemistry. We’re doing really well for just starting to play together.”