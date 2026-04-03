2026 Daily Chronicle Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Hinckley-Big Rock's Anna Herrmann brings the ball up against Indian Creek's Bethany Odle during their game in January at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch)

Daily Chronicle All-Area Player of the Year

Quinn Carrier, jr., G, Sycamore

All-Area First Team

Sadie Lang, so. G, Sycamore

Lang led the Spartans with 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, shooting a team-best 49.5% from the floor. Her 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals were second on the team. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association named her to its All-State Third Team, and she was co-MVP of the Interstate 8 along with Carrier.

Amani Meeks, jr., G, Kaneland

Meeks averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Knights. She was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8.

Olivia Schermerhorn, sr., G, DeKalb

Schermerhorn was a special mention in the DuPage Valley and an all-academic pick. She averaged 9.1 points per game, second on the team, to go with two steals per game. She had a team-best 2.6 assists per game.

Presley Meyer, jr., G, Genoa-Kingston

Meyer averaged 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cogs and crossed over the 1,000-point mark for her career. Her 580 points and 102 assists were single-season school records. She scored or assisted on 60% of the Cogs’ points and averaged 16.3 points per game against the six ranked teams G-K faced, two of which ran a box-and-one focused on her.

Anna Herrmann, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

Herrmann wrapped up her career as one of the most prolific shooters in state history, finishing in the IHSA’s Top 20 for 3-pointers made. She was a two-time unanimous selection on the Little Ten All-Conference Team and all-state three times, including special mention this year. She capped her high school career averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

DeKalb's Nazeria Dean gets a shot up in front of a Plainfield East defender during their February game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Second team

Elsie Betz, fr., G, Indian Creek

Cortni Kruizenga, sr., G., Sycamore

Naz Dean, sr., G, DeKalb

Ari Rich, jr., G/F, Genoa-Kingston

Grace Brunscheen, so., G/F, Kaneland

Indian Creek's Ally Keilman goes to the basket against Rosary's Zoe Mesner during their February game at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

Third team

Ally Keilman, jr., G, Indian Creek

Johnna Patrick, so., G, DeKalb

Delaney Wood, sr., F, Hiawatha

Grace Amptmann, sr., F, Sycamore

Reagan Creadon, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston

Honorable mention: Zoe Boylen, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston; Zora Watts, sr., F, DeKalb; Me’She Eubanks, sr., F, DeKalb; Angela Gary, sr., F, DeKalb; Emma Craig, fr., F, DeKalb; Brielle Molloy, sr., F, Hiawatha; Ava Nuckles, sr., SG, Hiawatha