2026 Daily Chronicle Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Daily Chronicle All-Area Player of the Year
Quinn Carrier, jr., G, Sycamore
All-Area First Team
Sadie Lang, so. G, Sycamore
Lang led the Spartans with 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, shooting a team-best 49.5% from the floor. Her 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals were second on the team. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association named her to its All-State Third Team, and she was co-MVP of the Interstate 8 along with Carrier.
Amani Meeks, jr., G, Kaneland
Meeks averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Knights. She was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8.
Olivia Schermerhorn, sr., G, DeKalb
Schermerhorn was a special mention in the DuPage Valley and an all-academic pick. She averaged 9.1 points per game, second on the team, to go with two steals per game. She had a team-best 2.6 assists per game.
Presley Meyer, jr., G, Genoa-Kingston
Meyer averaged 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cogs and crossed over the 1,000-point mark for her career. Her 580 points and 102 assists were single-season school records. She scored or assisted on 60% of the Cogs’ points and averaged 16.3 points per game against the six ranked teams G-K faced, two of which ran a box-and-one focused on her.
Anna Herrmann, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock
Herrmann wrapped up her career as one of the most prolific shooters in state history, finishing in the IHSA’s Top 20 for 3-pointers made. She was a two-time unanimous selection on the Little Ten All-Conference Team and all-state three times, including special mention this year. She capped her high school career averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Second team
Elsie Betz, fr., G, Indian Creek
Cortni Kruizenga, sr., G., Sycamore
Naz Dean, sr., G, DeKalb
Ari Rich, jr., G/F, Genoa-Kingston
Grace Brunscheen, so., G/F, Kaneland
Third team
Ally Keilman, jr., G, Indian Creek
Johnna Patrick, so., G, DeKalb
Delaney Wood, sr., F, Hiawatha
Grace Amptmann, sr., F, Sycamore
Reagan Creadon, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston
Honorable mention: Zoe Boylen, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston; Zora Watts, sr., F, DeKalb; Me’She Eubanks, sr., F, DeKalb; Angela Gary, sr., F, DeKalb; Emma Craig, fr., F, DeKalb; Brielle Molloy, sr., F, Hiawatha; Ava Nuckles, sr., SG, Hiawatha