New DeKalb Township clerk sworn into office

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims made it official this week, swearing in Katherine McLaughlin as DeKalb Township’s new clerk.

The ceremony saw an audience of friends and family turnout on Monday for the occasion, according to a social media announcement from the township.

McLaughlin, who previously served as a township trustee, sought out the role of clerk when a vacancy arose in the office in April.

DeKalb Township expressed gratitude to former township Clerk Joan Watson-Protano for her work and McLaughlin for her ongoing service to residents, according to the township.

The recent appointment of McLaughlin as clerk opens up a vacancy on the township’s Board of Trustees.

DeKalb Township is looking to fill an unexpired position on the board set to expire in May 2029, according to the township. Those qualified for the job must be a legal voter and a current DeKalb Township resident for at least one year or more.

Qualified candidates are required to submit a letter of interest to DeKalb Township Supervisor Mary Hess by no later than Friday, June 12. They may be delivered in person or by mail to the DeKalb Township office, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, or by email at supervisor@dekalbtownship.org.