DeKalb Park Board appoints familiar faces to leadership at annual organization meeting

DeKalb Park Board President David Castro shares some remarks on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at a regular DeKalb Park Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

In making appointments to board leadership, the DeKalb Park District this month saw some familiar faces take up posts.

The park board held an organizational meeting on May 21, an annual undertaking, for the election of new officers.

The park district conducts such meetings every May.

The board decided to retain David Castro as board president in a 4-0 vote.

Other appointments were unanimously made to name Brian Tobin as vice president, Tia Anderson as Treasurer, and Michelle Foster as Secretary.

Also at the meeting, the park board unanimously decided to appoint district staffers Paul Zepezauer and Jenny Schneider as Freedom of Information Act Officers, Zepezauer and Schneider as Open Meetings Act Officers, Zepezauer and Schneider as Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinators, and Schneider and Jennifer Crouch as Safety Coordinators.