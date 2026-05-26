Daily Chronicle IHSA Boys Track and Field State Championship qualifiers

Shabbona- Indian Creek's Parker Murry clears the high jump bar en route to a first place finish at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

The IHSA State Track and Field Championships begin on Thursday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston with the Class 1A preliminaries. Class 2A and 3A prelims are Friday, with finals in all classes on Saturday.

Below are qualifiers from Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock, Kaneland, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston and DeKalb.

Class 1A

Parker Murry, Indian Creek: The junior is the top seed in the high jump, coming in with a qualifying mark of 2.01 meters.

Alex Casanas, Hinckley-Big Rock: The senior is one of four Royals seeded in the Top 10 in an event. His 50.05-second time in the 400-meter run puts him in the fourth spot heading into Thursday’s preliminaries. He’ll also compete in the 100 (11.38, seeded 43rd out of 43) and 200 (23.12, 33rd).

Caden Hageman, Hinckley-Big Rock: The junior’s 9:49.44 in the 3,200 has him seeded fifth out of the 44 qualified runners.

Marshall Ledbetter, Hinckley-Big Rock: Ledbetter will be one of three IC or H-BR athletes in the 1A high jump. He’ll be chasing after Murry, seeded seventh with a 1.9 qualifying mark.

Gavin Pickert, Hinckley-Big Rock: Pickert will be seeded 10th in the triple jump with a 13.17 qualifying mark. He’ll also be seeded 27th in the high jump (1.85) and joins Casanas in competing in three events. He’ll also battle in the long jump (6.62, 15th).

Isaac Willis, Indian Creek: Like his classmate Murry, Willis is set up for a medal in a field event, seeded ninth in the discus (47.66). He’ll have his work cut out for him in the shot put, as he enters seeded 41st (13.13).

Graham Lang, Hinckley-Big Rock: The sophomore is on the cusp of a medal, seeded 15th with a qualifying mark of 6.62 meters.

Wyatt Gletty, Indian Creek: Another Indian Creek junior circling around a medal, he’s seeded 16th in the shot put (15.1).

Jason Brewer, Indian Creek: Along with Willis the only Timberwolf to compete in two events this weekend, he’s seeded 36th in the 110 hurdles (16.59 seconds) and 30th in the long jump (6.43 meters).

Amir Brown, Indian Creek: One of five Timberwolves, all juniors, heading to Charleston, Brown is seeded 34th in the 300 hurdles (42.34).

Lofton Atkins, Hinckley-Big Rock: The sophomore is seeded just below Brown in the 300 hurdles with a seed time of 42.96, which is 36th out of 38 entries.

Class 2A

Will Rosenow, Sycamore: A double state championship doesn’t seem like a long shot for the junior. He has the top-seeded thrower in the shot put (18.11 meters) and is the second seed in the discus (52.9).

4x100 relay, 4x200, Kaneland: As well represented as the Knights are in Charleston, they only have three entries in the Top 12, including Colton VanDyke, Jackson Boryc, Noah Cornell and Benjamin Carl in both of the short sprint relays. They’re seeded seventh in both with a 42.6 in the 4x100 and a 1:28.45 in the 4x200.

4x800 relay, Sycamore: Jack Daskal, Josh Miller, Liam Berry and Lucas Miller are seeded ninth (8:04.05), the highest of the four Spartans relays in Charleston.

Benjamin Karl, Kaneland: The junior posted a 22.19 in the 200, good for the 12th seed as he seeks to reach Saturday’s finals.

4x800 relay, Kaneland: Evan Whildin, Gavin Schnurstein, Nathan Kowalczyk and Joey Schuch are seeded 12th (8:07.67).

4x100 relay, Sycamore: Vasilios Arhos, Joseph Hansen, Chase Miller and Crewe Bartelt are seeded 12th in the shortest sprint relay with a qualifying time of 42.91.

4x200 relay, Sycamore: Bartelt is anchoring three relays, including this one with Hansen, Abel Batcheller and Mason Hamel. They’re seeded 12th with a qualifying time of 1:29.95.

Gavin Smith, Kaneland: The junior will try to get into the finals from the 13 seed in the prelims. He has a qualifying mark of 1:57.95.

Michael Schmidt, Genoa-Kingston: The lone Cog in Charleston isn’t too far from the final. He’s seeded 13th in the 200 with a qualifying mark of 22.27.

Griffin Seaton, long jump: The junior qualified in both the long jump (6.74 meters, seeded 14th) and triple jump (13.14, 22nd).

4x400, Sycamore: The lowest-seeded of the four Sycamore relays is still not far off from making the finals. Bachteller, Lucas Miller, Josh Miller and Crewe Bartelt are seeded 15th (3:26.47).

4x400 relay, Kaneland: Schuch, VanDyke, Jackson Boryc and Gavin Smith have a seed time of 3:26.87, putting them 16th heading into the prelims in the 44-team field.

Trevor Meagher, Kaneland: The junior was one of two Knights to keep the program’s 44-year streak alive of qualifying a pole vaulter for the state tournament. He cleared 4.03 meters and is seeded 16th.

Evan Olp, Kaneland: The senior is seeded 21st in the high jump with a qualifying mark of 1.87.

Rockland Phillips, Kaneland: The other Kaneland junior pole vaulter to make it to Charleston, Phillips is seeded 27th (3.88).

Brady Mittman, Kaneland: The junior is seeded 27th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.47 seconds.

Brandon Lewis, Kaneland: The freshman was one of seven shot putters out of Rochelle to reach the state tournament. He’s seeded 27th (15.23).

Clark Jamarolin, Sycamore: A surprise qualifier in the discus, he had the throw of his career at 45.5 to ended up seeded 28th in the prelims.

Gavin Schnurstein, Kaneland: The sophomore distance runner will not only help out on the 4x800 relay, but will try to build off his 29th seed (4:29.3) to reach the 1,600 finals.

Logan Jones, Sycamore: The senior posted a 9:49.79 in the 3,200 in the Class 2A Rochelle, good enough to end up seeded 30th.

Evan Whildin, Kaneland: Like Schnurstein, Whildin is doing relay work in addition to the open 1,600. The senior is seeded 35th (4:30.36).

Jackson Boryc, Kaneland: Aside from his relay work, the senior will be in the open 100, seeded 43rd out of 44 entries with a time of 11.15 seconds.

Class 3A

Drake Gay, DeKalb: The lone Barb to qualify, Gay leaped 6.94 meters in the long jump and is seeded 11th out of 35 entries.