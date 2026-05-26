Latitude Realty moves into new office in Diamond

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Latitude Realty in Diamond May 15 with Mayor Terry Kernc. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Latitude Realty, a real estate office with three brokers owned by Mindy Rampa, has moved into a new location on East Division St. in Diamond.

Opened in April 2025, Latitude officially opened in their new location in mid-May.

“Founded with a vision of delivering elevated real estate service with a local touch, Latitude Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage proudly serving Grundy County and surrounding communities throughout Northern Illinois,” Rampa said in a news release.

Rampa said Latitude specializes in residential real estate, luxury homes, waterfront, first-time homebuyers, downsizing, relocation services, new construction, investment properties, and commercial real estate.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held its ribbon cutting with Rampa’s team, family, Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc and Chamber ambassadors.

“Latitude Realty is a familiar name now with an official space in our community. Mindy and her team are experienced and excited to help you,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available evenings and weekends by appointment.

“At Latitude Realty, we believe real estate is more than just buying and selling property – it’s about building relationships, strengthening communities, and guiding clients through some of life’s biggest decisions with confidence and care,” Rampa said.

In the future, Latitude looks forward to expanding its presence throughout Northern Illinois while continuing to build a strong network of experienced real estate professionals who share the same commitment to service and excellence.

For more information on Latitude Realty, visit latitude-realty.com or call 815-830-0607.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.