Sycamore’s Sydney Fabrizius, Kaneland’s Delainey Baran vault into finals: Friday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls track and field

IHSA State Championships: At Charleston, Sycamore junior pole vaulter Sydney Fabrizius cleared 3.3 meters to reach the finals of the state meet.

Kaneland senior Delainey Baran cleared the same to also make the finals Saturday.

The Sycamore girls 4x800 team of Layla Janisch, Anna Anderson, Alana Fix and Chloe Shere.

Not all event results were available on the IHSA website.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rosary 0: In the Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional Championship, Alison Ayala and Xareni Jimarez scored goals for the Cogs.

G-K reached a sectional semifinal for the second straight year. The No. 1 Cogs face No. 4 Rockford Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional semis. The Cogs beat the Royal Lions 1-0 earlier this year.

Boys tennis

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Sycamore advanced three entries into the semifinals, guaranteeing a spot in next week’s state tournament.

Luke Curtis reached the singles semifinals, while James McConkie and Grant Willrett and Easton Schuld and Sam Eich reached the doubles semis.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 17, Woodstock 2 (5): At Woodstock, Adam Eder was 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs as the Spartans pounded out 16 hits in the win.

Chaz Wright was 3 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs, Noah Neece was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, and Chace Kuhns had two hits and four RBIs. Sawyer Valdez added a pair of hits.

Rochelle 17, Indian Creek (4): At Shabbona, Cooper Bernabei had the Timberwolves’ only hit.