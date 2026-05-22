Indian Creek’s Ally Keilman goes top 30 in both hurdle events at state: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A State Championship: At Charleston, the season came to a close for Indian Creek junior hurdler Ally Keilman, who took 27th in the 300-meter hurdles and 30th in the 100.

Keilman finished the 300 in 49.12 seconds. In the 100, she finished in 16.58.

The 2A and 3A prelims begin Friday, with finals in all three classes Saturday.

Boys track and field

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Hoffman Estates, DeKalb long jumper Drake Gay took second with a leap of 6.94 meters, a personal best, to qualify for next week’s state championship meet.

Gay was the Barbs’ lone state qualifier. Ricai Nellums took fifth in the triple jump, clearing 13.5, just missing the qualifying mark of 13.53.

The Barbs tied with South Elgin in 10th place with 28 points. Prospect won the sectional with 154 points.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 3, Streamwood 0: At Sycamore, Jackson MacDonald struck out 12 in six shutout innings for the Spartans.

MacDonald walked four and allowed two hits. Devin Carson struck out three in his inning.

Noah Neece had a pair of hits. Ben Anderson had an RBI and scored.

Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Somonauk 7 (5): At Hinckley, Trent Ridderhoff doubled and drove in two runs for the Royals.

Marshal Ledbetter scored twice. Hunter Heiss had a run and an RBI.

Schaumburg Christian 13, Hiawatha 7: At Schaumburg, the Hawks out-hit the Conquerors 13-7 but lost in the regular-season finale.

Aidan Cooper and Bentley Payne were each 4 for 4. Cooper scored three times and Payne scored twice.

The teams meet again Monday in a Class 1A play-in game.