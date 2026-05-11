Kishwaukee College to host spring commencement ceremonies May 16

Kishwaukee College will host two commencement ceremonies for its class of 2026 spring graduates.

The ceremonies will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. May 16 in the college’s gymnasium, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The first ceremony will honor graduates receiving applied science degrees, short-term program credentials, Illinois high school diploma credentials and certificates of completion. The college also will present the John C. Roberts Community Service Award. The award honors recipients who made outstanding contributions to the Kishwaukee College district’s education.

The second ceremony honors graduates earning science, engineering science, arts, general studies and fine arts degrees.

Attendees can enter the gymnasium through doors six or 58. Parking is available in Lot B.

For information, call 815-825-9786 or email janderson8@kish.edu.