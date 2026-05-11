Clarendon Hills woman accused of leading police on high-speed chase, biting officer: prosecutors

A Clarendon Hills woman accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase and biting a police officer as she being arrested will remain in jail until at least her next court date, prosecutors said.

Aviance Carson, 26, of the 0-100 block of 58th Street, appeared in First Appearance Court Friday charged with one count each of aggravated battery to a government employee and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as multiple misdemeanor and petty offenses including battery, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 9:46 p.m. May 7, DuPage County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash near 75th Street and Clarendon Hills Road. Following an investigation, it is alleged that after Carson’s aunt picked up two students from Hinsdale South High School. Carson drove her car into the back of her aunt’s vehicle and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Willowbrook police spotted Carson on Clarendon Hills Road south of 75th Street, stopped the care and asked her to get out of the vehicle. Instead, Carson allegedly backed up, almost hitting two officers who had approached her, then turned her vehicle and struck a squad car that was parked next to her, according to the release.

She then drove northbound on Clarendon Hills Road and police began pursuit. As she fled, Carson reached speeds of about 60 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Carson drove to an apartment complex on 58th Street where she stopped, got out of her vehicle and attempted to run to the apartment building but was arrested by police.

When police attempted to place handcuffs on her, Carson turned, bit an officer and kicked at two other officers before being placed in handcuffs, according to the release.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.

Carson was the fourth person charged with fleeing police last week. Between May 7 and May 9, DuPage County Sheriff’s officers as well as Addison and West Chicago police arrested four individuals in unrelated incidents.

In all four of cases, the state filed a petition to deny pre-trial release for the defendant, and the court granted three out of four petitions.

These most recent arrests include:

Anderson Castano-Perez, 42, of the 8300 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago.

About 10:04 a.m. May 7, Castano-Perez allegedly fled from a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy along Route 83 and Interstate 290, reaching speeds of about 85 mph before stopping. Castano-Perez’s blood alcohol content allegedly was .226.

He is charged with one count each of criminal damage to government supported property and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, two counts of DUI as well as reckless driving and other misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to the release.

He was released on his own recognizance with a SCRAM device. His next court date is scheduled for June 1.

Julio Contreras, 33, of the 2000 block of Tepee Avenue, Carpentersville.

About 10:17 p.m. May 9, a West Chicago police officer attempted to pull over Contreras near Route 59 and Grove Avenue, but he fled at a high rate of speed and ultimately reached speeds of about 80 m.p.h. on Route 59, according to the release.

The officer terminated his pursuit out of safety concerns. About 12 minutes later, Contreras’ vehicle was seen in a Walmart parking lot, and he was arrested as he attempted to flee.

Contreras is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, DUI and multiple misdemeanor offenses including driving while license revoked and transportation or possession of open alcohol by driver. He was detained pre-trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 3.

Emmanuel Arrieta, 34, of the 800 block of Tamarac Boulevard, Addison.

About 9:44 p.m. May 9, Addison police allegedly spotted a vehicle, later determined to be driven by Arrieta, drive past them at a high rate of speed eastbound on Army Trail Road.

Police attempted to stop Arrieta but he allegedly continued driving onto northbound Rohlwing Road. Officers stopped Arrieta at Lake Street and Rohlwing Road, but he allegedly ignored officers’ commands and fled westbound on Lake Street to Swift Road where he reached speeds of about 87 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was arrested a short time later at his residence, according to the release.

Arrieta is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, two counts of aggravated DUI and multiple misdemeanor petty offenses including obstructing a police officer and speeding. He was detained pre-trial and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.

“With an increase of 159% over the past five years of motorists fleeing a police officer, law enforcement in DuPage County is 100% committed to putting an end to this dangerous epidemic,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Motorists who do not pull over for the police are needlessly putting themselves, the officers involved, other motorists and the general public at great risk, which we will not tolerate.”