Lily Stiles’ inside-the-park home run, 3-for-3 game lifts Genoa-Kingston past Rockford Lutheran

Lily Stiles said she doesn’t worry about things like player positioning or situation hitting when she steps into the batter’s box for the Genoa-Kingston softball team.

So when she came to the plate Monday for the Cogs in the bottom of the second with her team up four runs against Rockford Lutheran, she wasn’t thinking about how far in the right fielder was playing or what that meant.

She knew her swing was on point from her first at-bat, during which she smacked an RBI double to center. She added to her impressive performance with an inside-the-park home run over the right fielder’s head, speeding around the bases.

Stiles was the last full at-bat of the game before a lightning delay postponed the Big Northern contest between the clubs with the Cogs leading 6-1. The teams got back on the field and the Cogs won 16-1 in four innings.

“I don’t tell myself anything. I just go up there and swing,” Stiles said. “I have that mindset where if I swing, something might be wrong and I’m going to locate that right away. So if something is going on with my swing, I focus on that before focusing on any other things.”

Stiles entered Monday hitting .303. It was her fifth double and first home run, becoming the sixth Cog to homer this year.

She’s one of three senior starters for the Cogs along with Lizzie Davis and Brooklyn Ordlock, helping turn around a team that won 10 games last year. The Cogs were 12-12 entering Monday’s game and 6-4 in conference play.

“For this year, I just mainly wanted to have fun,” said Stiles, who hit .233 with one extra-base hit last year. “It’s actually gone up higher than my expectations. I’ve been having fun with the team. It’s been an honor to play so far.”

Stiles is signed with Elgin Community College to continue her softball career. Like with the Cogs, she’ll be a utility player but mainly used at second base.

Stiles has spent most of the year batting second and is up to 22 runs scored and 14 RBIs after Monday.

Genoa-Kingston coach Andrew Freund said Stiles’ offensive skills were on full display with her inside-the-park home run.

“We knew she was a good hitter,” Freund said. “She’s got some speed, so we wanted her at the top of the lineup. She just hit the inside-the-park home run. With her, what you see is what you get. ... She’s a good little ballplayer.”

The Cogs entered Monday looking for their third straight win and fourth in their last five games. It’s been the type of year where they beat Winnebago 21-3 on a Monday, then lost to Stillman Valley 20-1 on a Tuesday; lost to North Boone 18-4, then beat Byron 14-3 two days later.

“Oh yeah. There’s been so many up and downs,” Stiles said. “I think we really just want to have fun, but we also want to dial in and get further into regional. So we’re very dialed in on trying to get into that next step.”

When the game resumed in the second, Davis doubled on the first pitch and Ari Rich homered. Brynn Bridger had three hits and two RBIs, Rich had two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Davis scored three times.

Stiles started the third with a single and scored again on a single by Rich.

“[The pitcher’s] pitches had been high, [the umpire] had been calling strikes high, and I’ve been going to hitting lessons and we’ve been working on certain spots, where to hit it. ... I was like, ‘I’m just going to go for it.’ So I just loaded up, and I hit the ball. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that went pretty far,’ and I just put my feet on the gas pedal and went.”