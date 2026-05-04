Daily Chronicle 2026 girls soccer postseason preview

Kaneland's Erin Doucette (left) and Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga try to win possession during their game Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

The girls’ soccer playoffs get underway on May 18. Here’s a look at each team heading into the start of regional action and what their postseason path looks like.

Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional

Team: No. 1 Genoa-Kingston Cogs (12-2-1)

Schedule: vs. No. 8 Sandwich, 4:30 p.m., May 18; winner vs. No. 4 Plano or No. 5 Rosary, 4:15 p.m., May 22

About the Cogs: The team’s three leading scorers are sophomores or freshmen, led by second-year player Ayva Hernandez. She leads with 18 goals and seven assists. Olivia Leonforte has six goals this year. Goalie Maddie Swanson has 10 shutouts.

Looking ahead: Play in the Hinckley-Big Rock sectional begins May 26, with the title game May 29.

Class 1A Mendota Regional

Team: No. 7 Hinckley-Big Rock Royals (2-6-2)

Schedule: vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m., May 19; winner vs. No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic or Serena, 5 p.m., May 22

About the Royals: A co-op with Leland and Somonauk, Evelyn White (Somonauk) has been scoring in bunches for the Royals this year, as has H-BR senior Anna Herrmann.

Looking ahead: Like the G-K sectional, the Mendota Regional feeds into the H-BR sectional.

Class 2A Sycamore Regional

Team: No. 1 Sycamore Spartans (9-8)

Schedule: vs. No. 9 Streator or No. 8 Sterling, 4:30 p.m., May 19; winner vs. No.4 La Salle-Peru or No. 5 Rock Island, 4:30 p.m., May 22

About the Spartans: Sycamore has a three-headed scoring attack, led by Izzy Segreti’s 17 goals and 12 assists. Addison Rodriguez has 12 goals and four assists while Cortnie Kruizenga has 11 goals and seven assists. Lizzie Goff has 10 assists and a goal. Lana Walker has five shutouts.

Looking ahead: The winner heads to the Orion Sectional, with a semifinal on May 26 and the final May 29.

Class 2A Geneva Regional

Team: No. 4 Kaneland Knights (9-4-1)

Schedule: vs. No. 5 Plainfield East, 6 p.m. May 19; winner vs. No. 9 IMSA, No 8 Joliet Catholic or No. 1 Geneva, 10 a.m., May 23

About the Knights: It’s a tough draw for the Knights, who have been led this year by Erin Doucette. She’s scored 16 goal and added 11 assists. Kyra Lilly has 13 goals and 14 assists, while Taylor Mills has 11 goals and six assists.

Looking ahead: The regional feeds into the Orion sectional like the Sycamore one does.

Class 3A South Elgin Regional

Team: No. 14 DeKalb Barbs (3-8-2)

Schedule: vs. No. 3 Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m., May 19; winner vs. No. 6 South Elgin or No. 11 Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m., May 22

About the Barbs: When the Barbs do well, it’s behind their defense. Their three wins are all shutouts, and both ties were 1-1.

Looking ahead: The winner of the regional heads to the St. Charles East Sectional May 26 and 29.