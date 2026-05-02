‘They’re drunk on power:’ Protesters stage May Day rally in DeKalb to advocate for workers’ rights

Vehicles on First Street pass protesters Friday, May 1, 2026, during a May Day rally at Memorial Park in downtown DeKalb. The group gathered to advocate for workers’ rights and push for billionaires to be taxed amid cost-of-living burdens they argue are hurting everyday Americans. (Mark Busch)

Dozens of protesters occupied the corner of Lincoln Highway and North First Street in downtown DeKalb on Friday, taking part in a nationwide May Day rally.

It was all part of a demonstration that organizers said was meant to call attention to workers’ rights and push for billionaires to be taxed amid rising gas prices, the Iran War and cost-of-living burdens they argue are hurting everyday Americans.

Organizers called on protesters to refrain from going to school, working and shopping as part of a general strike on Friday against the actions of the federal administration.

Many in the crowd hoisted signs in the air conveying messages in solidarity about the state of the nation. They read everything from “Power to the Workers, Not the Billionaires” and “Tax the Rich” to “End the Criminal Regime.”

Singing aloud to Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” while waving mini American flags was Malta resident Peg Rozhon performing crowd control at Friday’s demonstration.

“I am here to make sure that the people that are demonstrating today are safe,” Rozhon said. “But I’m also here because I am very, very worried about our democracy.”

It was a sentiment also shared by DeKalb resident Jennifer Holman.

“I think power is so important to the people that have it that they don’t care,” Holman said. “They become very careless about us, about the constitution, and about our democracy. I think they’re drunk on power.”

In remarks to the crowd, Dina Sweet, co-president of the DeKalb Classroom Teachers’ Association – the union that represents DeKalb District 428 educators – said she sees the consequences that working people face every day when elected leaders do not prioritize.

“We see students who need more support than we’re able to provide,” Sweet said. “We see outdated materials, staffing shortages, and programs that should exist but don’t because the funding simply isn’t there. And yet, somehow there is always money when it comes to protecting wealth at the very top.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Protesters get the attention of passing vehicles Friday, May 1, 2026, during a May Day rally at Memorial Park in downtown DeKalb. The group gathered to advocate for workers’ rights and push for billionaires to be taxed amid cost-of-living burdens they argue are hurting everyday Americans. (Mark Busch)

Keith Nyquist, an instructor at Northern Illinois University and executive vice president for University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100, shared that sentiment.

“What about our public services?” Nyquist said. “What if we could afford to fully equip and staff our local fire departments? So that our first responders do not have to make the difficult decision late at night about what happens when two emergencies happen at the same time. What about our roads and our streets? Some of the streets in this town are crumbling. I know the city is doing its best to repair them with the funding they have. But what if we were able to fully fund those services that our community needs?”

When asked if she has confidence in the nation’s election system, Holman said she is wary.

“I have a lot of hope, but also a great deal of suspicion as far as people who have power and want to keep power no matter what,” Holman said.

DeKalb organizers said they also wanted to use Friday’s event to rally for fair and free elections.

The May Day demonstration in DeKalb came on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that weakened a landmark Civil Rights-era law that increased minority representation in Congress and elsewhere, striking down a majority Black congressional district in Louisiana and opening the door for more redistricting across the country that could aid Republican efforts to control the House, The Associated Press reported.

Organizers said they had nearly 100 protesters turn out for the rally.

Rozhon said she encourages people to let their voices be heard on the issues.

“I want people to know that if they don’t show up, they won’t be heard,” Rozhon said.

The Associated Press contributed.