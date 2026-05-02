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Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform season finale concert May 9 in DeKalb

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Shaw Local file photo (Stock art)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform the final concert of its 24th concert season in memory of Dr. Linda K. Liston.

The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. May 9 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert will feature music including “Fiesta for Flutes,” arranged by Militarmusik Oberosterreich, a three-part for flutes with a Latin-American character band accompaniment. “Doodle in Orbit,” by Zachary Franklin, tells the story of a dog playfully navigating the cosmos. George and Ira Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” will include a solo featuring saxophonist Beth Wilkinson.

“Pirates of the Caribbean,” arranged by Klaus Badelt, is a high-energy washbuckling orchestra piece. “Erin Go Bragh” (“Ireland Forever”), by Brant Karrick, is a traditional Irish tunes medley. “Festival” (De la Hamage de Fuego) captures the Spanish pas-a-doble’s brilliance and flash.

George Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog” (Promenade) is an instrumental accompaniment to a shipboard pantomime sequence between two dogs and their owners in the 1937 movie “Shall We Dance.” “New Places,” arranged by D.I.D. Choi, is a piece about the excitement of going to a new place and starting a new life chapter. “Les Miserables,” by Jay Bocook, includes songs from the musical of the same name.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a nonprofit composed of adult volunteers who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.com.

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