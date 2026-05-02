Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform season finale concert May 9 in DeKalb

The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform the final concert of its 24th concert season in memory of Dr. Linda K. Liston.

The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. May 9 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert will feature music including “Fiesta for Flutes,” arranged by Militarmusik Oberosterreich, a three-part for flutes with a Latin-American character band accompaniment. “Doodle in Orbit,” by Zachary Franklin, tells the story of a dog playfully navigating the cosmos. George and Ira Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” will include a solo featuring saxophonist Beth Wilkinson.

“Pirates of the Caribbean,” arranged by Klaus Badelt, is a high-energy washbuckling orchestra piece. “Erin Go Bragh” (“Ireland Forever”), by Brant Karrick, is a traditional Irish tunes medley. “Festival” (De la Hamage de Fuego) captures the Spanish pas-a-doble’s brilliance and flash.

George Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog” (Promenade) is an instrumental accompaniment to a shipboard pantomime sequence between two dogs and their owners in the 1937 movie “Shall We Dance.” “New Places,” arranged by D.I.D. Choi, is a piece about the excitement of going to a new place and starting a new life chapter. “Les Miserables,” by Jay Bocook, includes songs from the musical of the same name.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a nonprofit composed of adult volunteers who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.com.