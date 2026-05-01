DeKalb apartment fire caused by failed battery, officials say

Shaw Local file – Authorities responded to a DeKalb apartment fire caused by a failed battery source in a bedroom overnight Thursday. (Mark Black)

Authorities responded to a DeKalb apartment fire caused by a failed battery source in a bedroom overnight Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The DeKalb Fire Department responded to reports of an upper-level apartment fire at about 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Annie Glidden Road, according to a news release.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the window of a third-floor apartment. The fire was located in the apartment’s bedroom.

No one was inside at the time, according to the release. The fire was contained to one unit.

Crews ventilated the building to remove smoke and heat. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, though authorities remained at the apartment building for about 90 minutes, according to the release.

The DeKalb Fire Department reported the fire was accidental, caused by a failed battery power source.

DeKalb firefighters were recalled during the response to aid other fire stations.

Officials said they wanted to remind residents of the importance of fire safety.

“Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices, including smartphones, laptops, e-scooters and ebikes, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even vehicles,” according to the release. “If not used correctly, or if damaged, these batteries can catch on fire or explode.”

Residents are encouraged to follow manufacturer guidelines. Additional fire safety tips regarding lithium-ion batteries can be found through the National Fire Protection Association.