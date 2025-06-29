New program aims to give incoming DeKalb kindergartners promising start

Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary kindergarten teacher Sarah Schneider works with one of her students during the 2025-2025 school year. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

DeKALB – DeKalb schools are piloting a new program this fall to help youngsters transition to kindergarten and ensure a successful first day of school, DeKalb School District 428 announced this week.

The district is offering what’s called Little Barbs Academy spots to students who will attend and are registered at Malta, Brooks, Littlejohn, Cortland or the new Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell elementary schools.

Free programming will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 4 through Aug. 8. The academy is meant for students who have not had a structured learning environment or those who’ve primarily been in home care before the start of kindergarten, according to the district.

Corland Elementary School kindergarten teacher Bree Hannigan works with a student during the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Academy teachers will help students gain essential skills needed to familiarize themselves with the school buildings and daily routines, according to the district.

“Our goal is to help students and families make their transition into kindergarten more successful, specifically students who have not had experience in a structured learning environment prior to entering kindergarten,” said Billy Hueramo, director of pre-kindergarten and elementary teaching and learning. “The first few days and even weeks of school can be a difficult adjustment for many students, which results in losing valuable instruction time. By giving our incoming kindergartners a time just for them so they can experience what will happen when they start their first day of school, we think everyone will have a stronger start to the school year.”

Kindergarten students at Littlejohn Elementary School in DeKalb pose in this 2024-2025 school year photo. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Parents and guardians who are interested in having their child attend Little Barbs Academy are invited to complete an interest form by July 15. The district has interest forms available on its website in both English and Spanish.

Parents and guardians will need to both pick up and drop off students at their schools, according to the district.