Caden Smith wins it for DeKalb after Evan Johnson’s tying homer: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

DeKalb 4, Naperville Central 3 (8): At DeKalb, the Barbs were down three in the bottom of the seventh but picked up the DuPage Valley Conference win.

Caden Smith won the game with a line-drive single to center, scoring pinch-runner Daniel Vargovich from second.

After Luke Duffy walked with one out and Cole Latimer singled with two outs, Evan Johnson homered to tie the game in the seventh.

Smith had two of the Barbs’ six hits in the game. Hunter Kriese struck out 10, walked two and allowed seven hits and three earned runs in 5⅔ innings. Will Smrz struck out two in a scoreless, hitless, walkless inning of relief.

Genoa-Kingston 7, Oregon 5: At Genoa, Owen Zaccard had two hits for the Cogs in the win.

Cody Cravatta had a double and scored twice. Jacob Rutowski also scored two runs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Indian Creek 5: At Hinckley, the Royals exploded for nine runs in the sixth for the win.

Marshall Ledbetter had three hits and two RBIs. Adam Ness had two hits and three RBIs. Skyler Janeski, Luke Badal and DJ Hansen scored twice each. Jacob Orin drove in a pair of runs.

Austin Roop got the win in two innings of no-hit relief, walking four and striking out one. He allowed four walks and hit two batters. Luke Badal struck out six, walked three and hit four batters while allowing two runs, one earned, and one hit.

Dom Nelson had the only hit for the Timberwolves and scored twice.

Hiawatha 13, Christian Liberty 13 (6): At Arlington Heights, the Hawks allowed eight runs in the bottom of the sixth as the game ended in a tie.

Hiawatha committed 11 errors in the game and didn’t allow an earned run. Aaron Jindrich pitched five innings and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three, giving up five unearned runs.

Logan Brush allowed eight unearned runs in one inning, walking five and surrendering two hits.

Brush was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Tim Pruitt, Bentley Payne and Maksim Kelly had two hits each. Hunter Ziegler and Aiden Cooper scored three times each, with Pruitt and Payne scoring twice. Luis Palafox had two RBIs.

Prep softball

DeKalb 11, Indian Creek 1 (6): At Shabbona, Alaynna Johnson tripled and homered in a night game, driving in three runs for the Barbs.

Cassidy Cavazos had two hits and scored twice. Emma Hart had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs. Jasmine Rodriguez had two RBIs. Gabby Kenney and Sarah Foltz scored twice each. Every DeKalb starter had at least one hit.

Addison McKiness pitched five innings for the win, striking out six and walking one. She allowed four hits and one earned run.

MaKenna Barshinger was 2 for 3 with a double and a run for the Timberwolves.

Morris 5, Kaneland 4: At Maple Park, Ansley Ruh and Brynn Woods had two hits each in the loss.

Ruh doubled and scored twice. Woods struck out 11 and walked three but gave up 11 hits. She allowed five runs, two earned.

North Boone 18, Genoa-Kingston 4 (5): At Genoa, the Cogs committed seven errors and allowed eight earned runs in the loss.

Lizzie Davis had three hits. Brooklynn Ordlock had two hits and two RBIs and Kaylee Luepkes had two hits.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 7, La Salle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, Izzie Segretti scored the first three goals, two assisted by Cortni Kruizenga, then assisted on the next two goals in the Spartans’ win.

Kruizenga, Avery Olson, Addi Rodriguez and Marin Gautcher scored for Sycamore (8-7, 6-1).

Princeton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Princeton, the Royals lost the nonconference match.

Girls track and field

Naperville Central Girls Tri: At Naperville, DeKalb was second with 50 points behind Naperville Central’s 82.

Amaya Kemp won the 100 (12.53) for DeKalb and set a personal record in the 200 (25.89). Elizabeth Cruz won the pole vault (2.75, PR).

Alina Arguello won the 800 (2:28.11, PR), Niyah Frazier won the 100 hurdles (16.44), and Angela Gary won the shot put (10.23) and discus (35.34)

Morris triangular: At Morris, Sycamore won with 72, 21 ahead of La Salle-Peru.

Liliana Vasquez won the 200 (27.26), the same time as teammate Chloe Shere, who set a PR but lost by a hair. Shere won the 400 with another PR (59.77). Krista Cobb won the shot put (10 meters) and the discus (129-3).

Alana Fix won the 800 (2:36.23), Anna Anderson won the 3,200 (12:21.08) and Sydney Frabizius won the pole vault (3.05).

Rochelle tri: At Rochelle, Kaneland was third with 52 points behind Ottawa (53) and Rochelle (69).

Graycen Cole won the 1,600 in 6:11.84, Peyton Haywood cleared 1.47 to win the high jump, Noelle Putzler won the pole vault (3 meters) and Grace Brunsheen won the long jump (4.69).

Boys track and field

Morris triangular: At Morris, Sycamore won with 85.5, well ahead of La Salle-Peru (45) and Morris (44.5).

Crewe Bartelt won the 100 (11.09, PR) and Logan Hodges won the 200 (23.37). Josh Miller, Liam Berry, Caleb Fruit and Daniel Ruiz led the 4x400 to a win in 3:42.77.

Will Rosenow swept the shot put (15.98) and discus (48.03). Alex Fabrizius won the pole vault (3.66) and Abel Batcheller won the long jump (5.95, PR)

Neuqua Valley quad: At Naperville, DeKalb was fourth with 20 points, with Brayden Adams winning the 800 in a personal-best 2:04.11.

Rochelle tri: At Rochelle, Kaneland tied with Rochelle with 66 points for the win.

Jackson Boryc won the 200 (22.82), Mason Stalcup won the 3,200 (10:57.15, PR) and Brady Mittman won the 110 hurdles (15.82).

Colton VanDyke, Boryc, Noah Cornell and Benjamin Karl won the 4x100 in 43.94. The all-freshman team of Gerry Cocroft, Josh Cummings, Timmy Boryc and Braden Vest-Jones won the 4x200 in 1:35.17.

Evan Olp won the high jump (1.78) and Rockland Phillips (3.9, PR) and Trevor Meagher tied for the win in the pole vault.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans improved to 14-2 with the Interstate 8 win.

Luke Curtis (6-1, 6-1) and Jake Peterson (6-3, 6-1) picked up wins at singles, while James McConkie and Graham Willrett (6-1, 6-2), and Ben Bradac and Matthew Calligan (6-4, 6-2) won at doubles.