More on 34 garage sales return Father’s Day weekend across three counties

The annual More on 34 Miles and Miles of Garage Sales event will take place this weekend. (Photo provided by Kathy Bauer)

More than 60 garage sales will line Route 34 across three counties during Father’s Day weekend, with the majority opening Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20.

The annual “More on 34 Miles and Miles of Garage Sales” event stretches from La Salle County through Bureau County and into Henry County. Some sales begin Thursday, June 18, but most open Friday and Saturday.

The Bureau County Tourism Committee has compiled a list of participating sales, available at the Prouty Building at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, local gas stations throughout the villages, and on the Bureau County Tourism and More on 34-Bureau County Facebook pages.

Princeton alone has more than 30 sales listed, with additional sales in Galva and Altoona. Route 34 will be marked with directional signs pointing to additional unlisted sales.

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will host approximately 50 vendors both inside and outside the building, opening at 8 a.m. both days. Rossy’s BBQ will operate a food truck Friday, and a concession stand inside the building will offer cold drinks, breakfast, and lunch items.

Most garage sales begin at 8 a.m. or earlier and continue throughout the day. The Tourism Committee reminds shoppers to park carefully to avoid blocking street access or driveways, and to bring small bills for making change.

Sellers are asked to use lettering at least 2 to 3 inches tall in bold on garage sale signs, avoid fastening signs to state property, and remove signs when their sales end.

Next year’s event is scheduled for June 18 and 19, 2027.