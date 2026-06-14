Kankakee joins the national “Walk It Out to End Community Violence” day

On June 15, community leaders and residents will gather for a Peace Walk to honor lives lost to gun violence and demonstrate community-centered public safety solutions.

The walk, part of a national day of action led by Cities United, aims to show what violence prevention looks like when communities lead. Participants will gather at 209 E. Court St. at 9 a.m., walk in solidarity, and call for healing and prevention rooted in collective responsibility.

“Gun violence is a pandemic that continues to sweep across the country, but also has affected my family personally,” said one organizer. “I walk for all those who have lost a loved one due to gun violence in Kankakee and across the world.”

Anthony D. Smith, executive director of Cities United, said the walk marks 15 years of work building community-led public safety ecosystems. “This walk serves as both a celebration of progress and a call to action,” he said. “Reducing community violence requires all of us to show up, stand together, and remain steadfast in the work.” Cities United, a national network of mayors and local leaders focused on community-led violence prevention, is coordinating walks in cities across the country.

The walk is organized by Illinois Coalition for Community Services, Kankakee Forgives, Kankakee United, Duane Dean, City Life, Live Free, and Harbor House.