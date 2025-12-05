Safe Passage breaks ground on new, expanded domestic violence shelter in DeKalb

DeKalb-area officials, including elected leaders, staff and supporters of Safe Passage Inc., pose for a group photo on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at the agency's ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction on a new domestic violence survivor shelter at 217 Franklin St., in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

More than three decades ago, terrified young mother Nancy Edwards journeyed to Safe Passage’s DeKalb crisis shelter with her three children seeking help.

“We were escaping violence and the first time when I walked through the doors, I felt truly safe,” Edwards said. “Safe Passage didn’t just give us a shelter, it gave us protection, it gave us guidance and strength to rebuild our lives. Because of this place, my children grew up in safety. Because of this place, I found my voice again, who I truly was.”

Edwards is now on Safe Passage’s Board of Directors and uses her story to show that better days are not only possible but ahead. She said she’s proof of what happens when the greater DeKalb community – elected officials, leaders, nonprofits, first responders, volunteers – come together to invest in survivors.

“I’m here today because this shelter, this safe passage 36 years ago lifted us up when we had nowhere to go,” Edwards said. “And it’s my honor today to help ensure every woman, every child who walks through these doors receives the same opportunity that changed my life and my children’s.”

Officials and staff with Safe Passage hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday to mark the start of construction for a long-awaited new and expanded shelter at 217 Franklin St. Historically private about its address, staff have said data shows making Safe Passage’s shelter location known to the public removes barriers and improves access to those needing help.

While a capital campaign for the estimated $5 million facility remains underway, much of the money has already been raised through private donations, grants and other funds like the $2.5 million secured through the federal government with the help of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.

Underwood called the agency a “key pillar in DeKalb.”

“We know that survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault carry much more than the heavy weight ... of the harm and the trauma that they’ve experienced,” Underwood said. “They carry fear, and they often carry pressure and stigma of trying to heal in a world that doesn’t often make space or even give them the support and services that they need. But then they walk through the doors of Safe Passage.”

The shelter first announced plans to build a new facility and began fundraising about six years ago. The former DeKalb Clinic was razed in 2020 to begin the process.

Rebecca Versluys, executive director of Safe Passage, started as a secretary at the agency 28 years ago. Now she’s leading it.

“Today, we’re doing more than just celebrating our new beginnings,” Versluys said. “We are building hope, and we’re creating a place where fear can end and healing will begin for our clients. This would not be possible without the incredible generosity, compassion and determination of so many people.”

Like most communities, domestic abuse has left its violent stain on the DeKalb area. The agency provides 24/7 services, including counseling, shelter and other aid, to about 300 clients per month, Versluys said.

Board president Libby Raih said she’s proud of the team effort that led to Friday’s groundbreaking.

“The journey to today hasn’t always been easy, but it has been purposeful,” Raih said. “We stand united in our mission and in our commitment to survivors.”

That united front often includes first responders, who see up front the hazards of people trying to get out of violent situations.

“This is an important moment,” said City Manager Bill Nicklas, joined by Police Chief David Byrd. “I want to say thank you. I also want to make it very clear that the city of DeKalb, and particularly our police department, ... we stand against violence and domestic abuse.”

The shelter’s new space at Franklin and South Second streets is expected to open sometime in 2026, officials said.

Cherry Valley-based Ringland-Johnson Construction will lead those efforts, CEO Brent Johnson said.

“Can you imagine the women that stay overnight with children in the current facility have 1.5 bathroom to share? Five bedrooms,” Johnson said. “This new one will be 3.5 times as big, 18 individual suites, plenty of bathrooms. It will have space for legal, for medical, for all kinds of counseling, helping, healing.”

Johnson and Edwards both announced additional pledges to support Safe Passage’s fundraising for the building.

“It is a beautiful, cold day,” Underwood said. “But it’s a beautiful day, our hearts are warm, and I can’t wait to see this building stood up and then be there to walk in the doors.”