Sycamore’s Krista Cobb with 3 wins in 2 days: Friday, Saturday Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls track and field

Harlem Girls Invitational: At Machesney Park, DeKalb was second with 135 points and Sycamore third with 82, both behind champ Rock Island (155).

For Sycamore, Krista Cobb won the shot put (10.61 meters) and the discus (37.24). Sydney Fabrizius won the pole vault (3.12).

For DeKalb, Sariyah Hampton won the high jump (1.42), with freshman teammate Emma Craig in second with the same height. Zora Watts won the long jump (4.31).

Rockford Christian Invitational: At Rockford, Hinckley-Big Rock was ninth with 21 points.

For the Royals, Zeta Fay was third in the 3,200 (12:12.09, PR).

Boys track and field

Rockford Christian Invitational: At Rockford, Hinckley-Big Rock was third (101) behind Belvidere (127) and Jefferson (115.5).

For the Royals, Caden Hageman won the 1,600 (4:45.77) and the 3,200 (9:53.46, PR). Gavin Pickert won the high jump (1.83 meters) and the triple jump (12.47).

Prep baseball

West Aurora 4, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped their fifth straight game, managing just two hits.

Cole Latimer had a home run and two RBIs.

Prep softball

DeKalb 13, Larkin 2 (5): At DeKalb, Alivia Weber scattered 10 hits, allowing two earned runs, two walks and striking out four.

Alayna Johnson was 4 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs. Cassidy Cavazos had three hits, two RBIs and two runs, Kennedy Latimer had two hits, two RBIs and three runs, and Sarah Foltz and Gabby Kenney each had two hits and three RBIs.

Sycamore 4, McHenry 3 (9): At Sycamore, Addison Armstrong singled home Leah Harbecke with one out in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

The Spartans trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh but Kairi Lantz tied it up with a two-out home run to center field.

Lantz had two hits and two RBIs. Grace Caldwell and Harbecke had two hits each.

Bella Jacobs struck out 21 in the complete game. She threw 179 pitches, 124 for strikes, allowing seven hits, five walks and three earned runs.

Sycamore 7, McHenry 6: At Sycamore, the Spartans led 6-1 in the third inning of the double header, but after the Warriors tied it in the top of the seventh, Faith Heil led off the seventh with a walk-off home run for Sycamore (15-2).

Heil had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Lantz had two hits and two RBIs. Camryn Knox and Armstrong each had a pair of hits.

Knox pitched five innings and allowed three runs, none earned, and five hits. She walked three and struck out four in taking the no-decision.

Genoa-Kingston 4, Harlem 3 (5) At the Byron Jamboree, Lizzie Davis drove home Lily Stiles with the tying run, then scored the winning run on a Kaylee Luepkes fielder’s choice in the first of three games for the Cogs.

Stiles had two hits, including a triple to start the fifth-inning rally, and scored twice. Davis also scored twice.

Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 1 (5): At the Byron Jamboree, Davis and Luepkes each had a double for the Cogs.

Mendota 6, Genoa-Kingston 5 (5): At the Byron Jamboree, after the Trojans scored five in the top of the fifth, Kennedy Smith was thrown out at the plate as the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

Davis had two hits and scored twice, Emma Kuschel had two hits and two RBIs, Karly Stojan drove in two runs and Smith had two hits.

Friday

Prep softball

DeKalb 8, Naperville North 1: At Naperville, Kennedy Latimer homered and drove in four runs in the win for DeKalb (8-5 overall, 4-1 DuPage Valley Conference).

Sydney Myles and Cassidy Cavazos tripled, and Alaynna Johnson scored twice.

Addison McKiness pitched a complete game and did not allow an earned run. She gave up six hits, one walk and struck out two.

Sycamore 8, Oswego 6: At Oswego, Addison Armstrong was 3 for 4 with two doubles and scored twice for the Spartans (13-2).

Grace Caldwell added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. She also pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs, nine hits and two walks while striking out three.

Kaneland 13, West Aurora 2 (6): At Aurora, Addison Coulter homered and drove in two runs for the Knights (9-7-1).

Lillyana Crawford and Madison Kossakowski added two hits each. Kossakowski scored twice and Ansley Ruh had two RBIs. Ellie Peck scored three times.

Marengo 13, Genoa-Kingston 3 (5): At Marengo, Lizzie Davis had a double and drove in two runs for the Cogs (9-9).

Prep baseball

Marengo 10, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5): At Marengo, Jacob Rutowski had a pair of hits for the Cogs (8-10).

Harvard 12, Hiawatha 1 (6): At Kirkland, Bentley Payne and Maksim Kelly had two hits each for the Hawks (4-7).

Parkview Christian 12, Indian Creek 0 (5): At Yorkville, Cooper Bernabei had the only hit for the Timberwolves (0-10).

Girls soccer

Marengo 3, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Marengo, Ayva Hernandez scored both goals for the Cogs (10-2-2).

Girls track and field

Landers-Loomis Invitational: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston was fourth with 81 points.

Emma James won the 1,600-meter run with a personal-best 5 minutes, 38.68 seconds for the Cogs. Haley Oranger, Carsyn Bade, Presley Meyer and Jessie Fredrickson won the 4x100 relay in 50.81.

Megan Sporny Invitational: At West Aurora, Kaneland was fourth with 69 points.

Kyla Schulz won the shot put (10.54) and the discus (33.76), both personal records. Grace Moreno set a PR in the pole vault (3.2).

Neuqua Valley Invitational: At Naperville, Krista Cobb won the discus for Sycamore with a toss of 39.22 meters and was the only competitor for the Spartans.

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