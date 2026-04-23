Will fewer meetings encourage more participation in DeKalb city government?

DeKalb resident Amy Doll speaks out Monday, April 13, 2026, at a DeKalb City Council meeting about a proposed ordinance amendment to regulate DeKalb boards, commissions, and committees. (Megann Horstead)

Changes could soon be in order for some DeKalb boards, commissions, and committees that are meant to offer advice or recommendations before policy-making.

In a 5-3 split vote at a recent public meeting, the DeKalb City Council threw its initial support behind a proposal calling for changes to historically citizen-led groups to help support and encourage membership. A final vote is expected at Monday’s council meeting.

Among those dissenting during the first-round vote were 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada, 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic, and 7th Ward Alderman John Walker.

Officials have said that setting meeting agendas and establishing a quorum have been at issue for some panels, prompting the desire to make changes.

Three existing panels – the Human Relations Commission, Economic Development Commission, and Landmark Commission – do not meet regularly and have no active members.

Five existing panels – the Citizen Police Review Board, Airport Advisory Board, Building Code Review Board, Citizens’ Environmental Commission, Finance Advisory Committee, and Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission – are not required by state statute but regularly meet on a defined schedule.

Other panels, such as the Police Pension Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Fire Pension Board, DeKalb Public Library Board, and the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, are required to meet by state statute.

Other city groups are required to remain as is under the law: The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, Public Library Board, Fire Pension Board, Police Pension Board, and Planning and Zoning Commission.

Mayor Cohen Barnes, acknowledging that panels such as the Human Relations Commission haven’t been meeting, said he supports what’s been proposed to the council.

Some former HRC members publicly criticized the mayor in 2024 for not reappointing individuals to city panels.

“This is a great opportunity to get this commission back up and running with organizations,” Barnes said.

For the city’s Human Relations Commission, it means defining the panel’s membership using core social service agencies in town. City staff have proposed examples such as representatives from Safe Passage, Hope Haven, Family Service Agency, RAMP, and Elder Care Services.

Another proposed change would mean the Citizen Police Review Board could meet on an as-needed basis instead of having six set meetings per year.

The same is proposed for the city’s Landmark Commission, the Citizens’ Environmental Commission and Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission.

No further changes to the Economic Development Commission are proposed, as council action was taken in 2022, indicating that meetings may be called by the mayor on an as-needed basis.

Fourth Ward Alderman Justin Carlson said he’s pleased by what’s proposed to the council for further consideration.

Carlson used to serve on the city’s Citizen Police Review Board.

“I’m in contact now with some of the Citizens Police Review Board just to see how they’re doing,” Carlson said. “And it’s the same thing. They’re having issues with quorum. So, I see this as something good.”

Officials have said the proposal before the council offers a way to get some panels to resume meeting.

But Verbic said he doesn’t believe an amendment is necessary to serve on the Human Relations Commission.

During the most recent council meeting, several appointments were made to the Citizens’ Environmental Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission.

“And [it’s] no different than the members we appointed this evening,” Verbic said. “Mayor and council made an outstanding job of reviewing those applicants for the committees. And I have every confidence the mayor and council would choose for the Human Relations Commission, in particular, would choose those people who would lead to your point about not just a resident but someone that really wants to put forth an effort.”

Walker pointed to himself, Powell, and Carlson, who have all served on city panels before serving on the City Council, and credited those experiences for getting them to where they are.

“I think when you put citizens in a position that love it and strive, they can be here one day,” Walker said. “I think the three of us have proven that. ... How do we know people that really want to love and be here one day?”

It’s not uncommon for local government meetings to be attended by few, if any, members of the public.

Showing up to share their concerns with city leaders during the public comment section of the council meeting were DeKalb residents Amy Doll and Megan Wheless.

Doll, a former DeKalb Park District executive director, said she views the proposal as counterproductive to the city’s efforts to embrace diversity.

“In the nearly 12 years that I lived in DeKalb, I can say that we are making progress towards being a city that embraces diversity, but we’re not done yet,” Doll said. “And now, it’s not the time to take a step backwards. Now is the time to lean in and make an effort to engage with our community. I believe that democracy is very messy, but it is worth it.”

DeKalb resident Megan Wheless speaks out Monday, April 13, 2026, at a DeKalb City Council meeting about a proposed ordinance amendment to regulate DeKalb boards, commissions, and committees. (Megann Horstead)

Wheless said she believes the city’s Human Relations Commission should include both residents and others from social service agencies.

“This amendment limits the scope and purpose of the commission and does not effectively reflect the diversity of DeKalb’s residents,” Wheless said. “Also is a conflict of interest when the same nonprofit staff have to come in front of City Council and ask for funding from grants. I know this because I’m the executive director of the Literacy Connection in Elgin. And like most local nonprofits, our resources are limited, and the staff’s energy is focused on the agency’s mission.”

“We’re not looking to go backwards, we’re looking to try to make our commissions and boards more lively, more invested,” Nicklas said in response.

City Attorney Matt Rose disputed any potential conflicts of interest.

“It’s not a prohibited conflict of interest,” Rose said. “The Human Relations [Commission] is being formed with the intent to be a policy advisory body, so that they can’t take what’s called a final action on anything. That can only be done by the City Council.”

Zasada said she takes issue with the idea of the city’s Human Relations Commission leaning exclusively into representatives from social service agencies.

“It’s nice to have professionals in roles, but I think that most of our commissions are highly professional and we even go through the process of collecting resumes,” Zasada said.

Walker and Verbic said they would like residents to remain involved in the city’s Human Relations Commission.

“I do understand what you’re saying about these organizations because they are on the front line ... but there are regular citizens that are on the front lines, as well,” Walker said.

“I do believe the Human Relations Commission needs to be those residents that want to make a difference and become ... the ones closest to the issues,” Verbic said.

Zasada acknowledged it can be difficult to establish a quorum at times, but said she believes calling fewer meetings may not resolve the issue.

“But I do think that there needs to be some established in advance at the beginning of the year, meetings planned for, so that the community can plan to attend them,” Zasada said.

Barnes said he’s not opposed to future changes if not be.

“If we want to modify it, we don’t think it’s working, we’ll bring it back,” Barnes said.

Fifth Ward Alderman Andre Powell said he views what’s been proposed as something positive to build on.

Powell used to serve on both the city’s Citizen Police Review Board and Human Relations Commission.

“I don’t think this is the end of the HRC,” Powell said.

A draft of the city’s proposed ordinance indicates that the chair may call meetings. It also eliminates the mandatory minimum number of meetings.

Rose said it allows city panels to exercise freedom.

“It actually empowers the commissions because it says that they can meet as often as they choose to regularly,” Rose said.