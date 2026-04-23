Izzie Segretim, Cortni Kruizenga score 1st half hat tricks for Sycamore: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls soccer

Sycamore 8, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Cortni Kruizenga and Izzie Segreti each had a hat trick within the first 27 minutes of the game for the Spartans (7-5 overall, 5-1 Interstate 8).

Addi Rodriguez had a goal and an assist, Kylie Runkle had a goal and Kruizenga had two assists. Lana Walker recorded the shutout in goal.

Prep softball

Sycamore 14, Rochelle 8: At Rochelle, Callie Countryman and Addison Armstrong had four hits each as the Spartans (12-1 overall, 6-0 Interstate 8) slugged 17 hits in the win.

Countryman scored three times and Armstrong scored twice with two RBIs. Kairi Lantz had three hits, three RBIs and two runs. Ellison Hallahan and Camryn Knox had two hits each, with Hallahan driving in three runs.

Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2 (8): At Ottawa, Ansley Ruh hit a two-run homer in the third inning but the Pirates came from behind for the win.

Madison Kossakowski had three hits for the Knights (8-7-1 overall, 2-3 Interstate 8). Ellie Peck took the loss, pitching 7⅓ innings, allowing one earned, four hits and three walks. She struck out six.

Yorkville Christian 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Yorkville, Johnna Diveley hit a double for the Royals (0-10).

Prep baseball

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 2: At Sycamore, Jackson Macdonald, Noah Neece and Ben Anderson had two hits each as the Spartans (7-6 overall, 5-0 Interstate 8) took the first two games of the series from the Cavaliers.

Neece had a pair of RBIs and scored. Macdonald had a run and an RBI. Anderson drove in a run and got the win on the mound, pitching 2⅓ innings of scoreles relief. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Kaneland 13, Rochelle 3 (6): At Kaneland, the Knights (6-7-1 overall, 4-1 Interstate 8) exploded for 10 in the sixth to secure the run-rule win.

Joey Pozzi had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights. Aidan Whildin and Brady Alstott each had two RBIs and two runs. Nick Ridolfi had three RBIs, while Kanon Baxley and Caleb Cornell scored twice each.