DeKalb man, now 27, celebrates 10 years since heart transplant as a teenager

Friends and family gathered on April 19, 2026, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the heart transplant that gave Ricky De La Cruz, wearing a red shirt while kneeling in jeans, a second chance at life. (Photo provided by Dori De La Cruz)

In 2016, the DeKalb community gathered to support a local teenager who had undergone a heart transplant – 10 years later, he’s living a life his parents said is a testament to that outpouring.

On Sunday, Ricky De La Cruz, 27, of DeKalb gathered with his family to celebrate a decade of life after a successful heart transplant surgery on April 19, 2016. His mom, Dori De La Cruz, 51, said she still cherishes the support the community gave her son.

“We didn’t feel alone,” Dori De La Cruz said. “Because of their support, Ricky flourished.”

Today, Ricky De La Cruz has finished school, works part time and plays basketball and soccer for Special Olympics at Opportunity House.

When asked what the 10th anniversary of his heart transplant means to him, Ricky said, “I’m happy for everybody.”

“I feel like Ricky can live whatever a normal life is,” Dori De La Cruz said. “His health has been good, but I feel like he can live life.”

On April 19, 2026, exactly 10 years after Ricky De La Cruz underwent a heart transplant, he stood alongside his parents, Dori and Lalo De La Cruz, as well as his siblings, Sam, Bella and Nina, to celebrate 10 years of life. (Photo provided by Dori De La Cruz)

That wasn’t always an expectation. She said Ricky had undergone heart surgeries before, but knew a heart transplant could impact his life for the better.

For more than two months in 2016, Ricky, then 17, stayed at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and later at a Ronald McDonald House location before he could return home. When he did, on July 7, 2016, he was escorted by DeKalb first responders.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of DeKalb to greet him, many wearing red “Run for Ricky” shirts, which were a part of a community running campaign he inspired.

Now 10 years removed, Ricky said he’s grateful for the support he received from the community and his family.

On Sunday, the De La Cruz family and friends gathered in DeKalb to celebrate his anniversary.

In late January 2018, almost two years after the heart transplant, Lalo De La Cruz, Ricky’s father, donated one of his kidneys to his son.

Lalo, 64, said he remembers what it was like to be scared for his son’s health and is thankful for the life Rickey’s gotten to live.

“Nowadays, I tell my wife, ‘I can’t believe it’s only been 10 years.’” Lalo De La Cruz said. “That’s amazing because I remember what happened and everything. It made me so happy he’s still here with us. ... I’m so happy for him and everybody in my family.”

Dori and Lalo De La Cruz stand with their children, Ricky, Sam, Bella, and Nina on April 19, 2016. That day, Ricky De La Cruz received a heart transplant. (Photo provided by Dori De La Cruz)

He said taking Ricky to sports games has been among his favorite moments over the past decade. Those memories include going to White Sox and Bears games, and more.

“We went to a Huskie game in the cold weather. I was freezing that day, but still I take him because he wanted to go there, and it was amazing,” Lalo De La Cruz said. “We didn’t think he was going to be with us the whole almost 10 years now.”

Ricky is alive today because of an organ donor, whom he said he’s grateful for.

Every year, about 3,700 heart transplant surgeries are performed in the U.S., according to Yale Medicine. The procedure was first completed successfully in 1967, years after Lalo was born. While 90% of heart transplant recipients survive a year after the surgery, that number falls to 75% after five years.

Ricky is among the 55% of people who have lived 10 years after receiving a heart transplant, according to Yale Medicine. His mom said the person who donated their heart gave her son a new chance at life.

“Ricky really wouldn’t be here today without, obviously, the community support, but the big thing is that donation,” Dori De La Cruz said. “It really saves people’s lives. It’s a very sad time, but it’s like a celebration, as well.”