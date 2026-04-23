Lanes reopen after five-vehicle crash on I-80 near I-55 interchange in Joliet

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Lanes have been reopened following a report of a diesel fuel leak stemming from a five-vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 80 at the Interstate 55 interchange near Joliet.

About 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the Interstate 55 interchange for a report of a five-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle.

Lanes were initially closed “due to the crash with reported diesel fuel on the ground in the area,” according to Illinois State Police.

The crash investigation is “in its infancy and there is no further information available at this time,” police said.