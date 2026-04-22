Cody Cravatta’s 3 hits, 2 RBIs power Genoa-Kingston win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 11, Dixon 6: At Genoa, Cody Cravatta had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Cogs (8-8).

Jack Peterson had two hits and two RBIs. JT Cravatta, Sean Peterson, Cody Cravatta and Jacob Rutowksi scored twice each.

Colton McDowell pitched four innings for the win, allowing six runs, three earned and four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Owen Zaccard allowed two hits in 1⅓ scoreless innings, walking one without a strikeout. Jacob Rutowski pitched 1⅔ scoreless, hitless innings, walking one and striking out one.

Kaneland 18, Rochelle 3 (4): At Rochelle, Kanon Baxley went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs in the win.

Aidan Whildin added two hits, two RBIs and three runs. Hayden Foster was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Brayden Boyer had two hits and two RBIs.

After allowing three runs, two earned, in the first, Jackson Valentini didn’t allow another. He gave up three hits in four innings, walking two and striking out four.

Hiawatha 19, Lincoln Academy 4 (3): At Kirkland, the Hawks (4-5) drew 16 walks and benefited from seven errors in the win.

Aidan Cooper, Tim Pruitt and Logan Brush scored three times each. Colby Wylde had two runs and two RBIs, while Maksim Kelly scored twice.

Aaron Jindrich got the win, allowing four runs, two earned, and four hits in three innings. He walked five and struck out eight.

Waubonsie Valley 9, DeKalb 1: At Aurora, the Barbs (9-5-1, 1-4) lost 9-1 to the Warriors for the second straight day.

Breydon Martin had two hits in the loss. Caden Smith had allowed nine runs, two earned, and eight hits in 4⅓ innings while walking three.

Earlville 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Earlville, Colten Sargent had two hits and pitched six innings, allowing five runs, two earned, five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Somonauk 18, Indian Creek 3 (5): At Shabbona, Zakory Nelson hit a double in the loss.

Prep softball

Somonauk 12, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, Taylor Hulmes had a hit and an RBI for Indian Creek.

Stillman Valley 20, Genoa-Kingston 1 (5): At Genoa, Lizzy Davis tripled in the loss as the Cogs were tagged for 18 earned runs and 22 hits.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, Ben Bradac and Matthew Calligan picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 to help the Spartans (13-1).

Easton Schuld and Sam Eich (6-2, 6-0), and James McConkie and Graham Willrett (6-1, 6-0) also won in doubles.

Luke Curtis (6-3, 6-1) and Jake Peterson (6-2, 6-2) won at singles.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Rockford Christian 0: At Rockford, Ayva Hernandez scored the goal, and Maddie Swanson recorded the shutout for the Cogs.

Girls track and field

Sycamore 72, Kaneland 64: At Sycamore, Kaneland’s Chloe Parker won the 200 (28.4) and the 400 (1:07.13), while Sycamore’s Krista Cobb won the shot put (11.55) and the discus (41.34) with a personal best in both.

Liliana Vasquez won the 100 (13.2, PR) for Sycamore, Chloe Shere the 800 (2:30.12) and Bronwyn Butler the 1,600 (6:18.71). Ellie Lieing won the 100 hurdles (18.38, PR) and Charlotte Davenport the 300 (58.58, PR).

For Kaneland, Peyton Haywood won the high jump (1.42), Delainey Baran won the pole vault (3.36), Grace Brunsheen won the long jump (4.82, PR), and Allainna Siwy won the triple jump (9.68).

DeKalb 93.5, Waubonsie Valley 51.5, Naperville Central 22: At DeKalb, Me’She Eubanks won the long jump (5.08), took second in the triple jump (10.81) and was part of the winning 4x200 relay (1:51.66) with Zora Watts, Olivia Schermerhorn and Naz Dean.

Amaya Kemp won the 100 (12.53), Tawonna Keith won the 200 (1:01.92, PR), Alexandra Schwantes the 800 (2:24.92, PR) and Niyah Frazer the 100 hurdles (16.69).

Samantha Vanderbleek, Schwantes, Alina Arguella and Maret Siblik won the 4x400 (4:23.36). Angela Gary won the shot put (10.83) and the discus (34.47), and Sydney Myles won the high jump (1.62).

Genoa-Kingston Invite: The Cogs finished with 213 points, with Hinckley-Big Rock second with 65.

For Genoa-Kingston, Jessie Fredrickson won the long jump (4.31), 100 (12.88) and 200 (27.27). Presley Meyer won the 300 hurdles (51.37, PR), Regan Creadon won the shot put (9.5) and triple jump (8.87), Grace Frederick won the discus (31.51), and Hailey Dunn won the high jump (1.42).

Haley Oranger, Faith Johnson, Meyer and Fredrickson won the 4x100 (50.66).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Isabella Canzoneri won the 800 (2:43.72). Allison Harper, Amelia Michels, Ella Michael and Oby Ezuma won the 4x400 (5:02.28).

Boys track and field

Sycamore 83.5, Kaneland 62.5: At Sycamore, Crewe Bartelt won the 100-meter dash (11.16 seconds) and the 200 (22.44), and Will Rosenow won the shot put (16.44 meters) and discus (46.82) to help the Spartans win the Interstate 8 battle.

Brady Mittman won the 110 hurdles for the Knights (16.35) and was second in the 300 hurdles (49.21) to teammate Gariele Middona (47.24).

Sycamore’s Abel Batcheller won the 400 (54.22), Kaneland‘s Alikye Aniszewski set a personal record to win the 800 (2:14.44), Kaneland’s Sahel Torres won the 1,600 (5:08.94), and Sycamore’s Kamden Johnson won the 3,200 (11:53.26).

Sycamore won the 4x200 in 1:40.46 behind Alex Morales, Caden Ralph, Logan Hodges and Alex Rink. Teammates Nate Burgess, Eli Kirchman, Benji Devroye. Jose Ponce won the 4x800 in 9:39.66.

Kaneland won the 4x100 in 44.38 behind Brady Aversa, Jackson Boryc, Noah Cornell and Benjamin Karl. Aniszewski, Zavier Nothangel, Drew Gritzner and Aiden Palmer won the 4x400 in 3:57.2

Other winners for Kaneland were Evan Olp in the high jump (1.78) and Rockland Phillips in the pole vault (3.81). Sycamore’s Joseph Hansen won the long jump (5.87), and Cillian Johnson won the triple jump (10.5).

Waubonsie Valley 90, DeKalb 41, Naperville Central 36: At Naperville, Brayden Adams won the 800 (2:06.24) and helped the 4x400 relay finish in 3:53.37 for the win along with Timmy Durand, Will Greer and Felipe Hernandez.

Camden Dieckman won the shot put (14.37, PR), and Duran won the 1,600 (2:06.24).

Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, Hinckley-Big Rock won with 196 points. Genoa-Kingston was second with 152.

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Alex Casanas won the 100 (11.51, PR), 200 (22.94, PR) and 400 (51.76). Caden Hageman won the 1,600 (4:42.89, PR), and Lofton Atkins won the 300 hurdles (43.97, PR).

Izzy Gutierrez, Ramon Santana, James Arguijo and Evan Flex won the 4x200 (1:42.93) and Lofton Atkins, Judd Bark, Morales and Maddux Rodgers won the 4x400 (3:58.05).

Gavin Pickert won the high jump (1.82) and long jump (6.28).

For Genoa-Kingston, Elton Lin won the 110 hurdles (17.21, PR). Adrian Delgado, Chris Modesto, Jayden Fuentes and Michael Schmidt won the 4x100 (45.36), Isaiah Moreno-Hayes won the pole vault (3.04, PB), and Ben Kleba won the triple jump (11.57).