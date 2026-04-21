Lizzy Davis hits 22nd career home to set Genoa-Kingston record: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 21, Winnebago 3: At Winnebago, Lizzy Davis was 3 for 3 with two home runs, Nos. 21 and 22 of her career, to break the all-time school record for homers in a career.

Davis went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and four runs, Ari Rich went 3 for 3 with three home runs, six RBIs and four runs, and Kailey Haberkame was 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for G-K (8-6).

Emma Kuschel was 3 for 4 with a home run and scored twice. Lily Stiles and Karly Stojan each had two hits and two runs and Kennedy Smith had two hits and three RBIs.

Smith allowed six hits, one walk and three runs, two earned, in four innings for the win. She struck out five.

Sycamore 7, Morris 4 (8): At Morris, Ellison Hallahan hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to help secure the extra-inning win.

Addison Armstrong and Camryn Knox also homered for the Spartans. Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs. Riley Schuller had three hits.

Bella Jacobs struck out 17 in the win. She allowed four runs, three earned, three walks and seven hits.

Neuqua Valley 11, DeKalb 1: At Naperville, Cassidy Cavazos had two hits in the loss.

Somonauk 7, Indian Creek 1: At Somonauk, Avery Kern, Gretta Oziah and Ava Frances each had two hits.

Yorkville Christian 19, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Hinckley, Claire Lambes had a triple and drove in three runs for the Royals.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 6, La Salle-Peru 4: At Sycamore, Jackson Macdonald allowed one unearned run in 5⅓ innings to get the win.

Macdonald allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six. He also drove in three runs.

Ryker Rissman and Chace Kuhns had two hits each and Rissman scored twice.

Kaneland 11, Rochelle 10 (8): At Maple Park, Brayden Boyer singled home Kanon Baxley in the bottom of the eighth to end the wild game.

Baxley and Brady Alstott homered as the Knights led 5-1 after, trailed 9-5 in the sixth, and were behind 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh. Boyer scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to tie the game.

Baxley had three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Alstott had two hits and two RBIs. Caleb Newton picked up the win, allowing one earned run and two hits in two innings. He walked none and struck out four.

Dixon 9, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Dixon, the Cogs scored four in the top of the seventh after the Dukes scored five in the sixth.

Preston Kolota and Charlie Wagner had two hits each while Lane Davidson scored twice. Colton McDowell drove in three runs and Luke Lippold drove in two.

Forest City 12, Hiawatha 8: At Kirkland, Tim Pruitt had three hits, including a triple, two RBIs and a run in the loss.

Aidan Cooper had two hits and Colby Wylde scored twice. Maksim Kelly drove in two.

Somonauk 14, Indian Creek 4 (6): At Somonauk, Zakory Nelson had two hits and two RBIs in the loss.

Dylan Carey scored twice for the Timberwolves.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 6, Morris 0: At Morris, Addi Rodriguez and Izzie Segreti had two goals each in the win.

Brisa Santana and Ellie Lawless each had a goal and an assist. Morgan Hove recorded the shutout.

Boys track and field

Forreston meet: At Forreston, Wyatt Gletty won the shot put and Parker Murry won the triple jump as Indian Creek finished second with 140 points.

Gletty finished with a personal-best throw of 14.86 meters. Murry cleared 12.45 meters to win the triple jump. He also went 5.74 in the long jump, a PR, to take second. He also was second in the 200, a 23.9, also a PR.

The 4x200 relay of Liam Forde, Ryland Noble, Henrique Fortunato and Amir Brown finished first in 1:36.71.

Girls track and field

Forreston meet: At Forreston, Ally Keilman won the 100 (16.88) and 300 hurdles (51.44) as Indian Creek was second with 95 points.

Brea Pearson won the long jump (4.58).

Boys tennis

Sycamore 6, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Spartans picked up the nonconference win.