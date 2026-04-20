Weekend rewind: Softball heroics on Friday from Sycamore’s Callie Countryman, DeKalb’s Addison McKiness

Callie Countryman’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday not only proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win against Ottawa, but it also continued a trend for Sycamore in Interstate 8 Conference play.

The Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-0 I-8) played nail-biters against the cream of the I-8 conference crop. They had a 3-2 win in eight innings against La Salle-Peru, a 4-1 win at Kaneland on Monday, and Friday’s pitchers’ duel between Sycamore’s Bella Jacobs and Ottawa’s Addie Russell.

But they’ve pretty much blown out everyone else. Their average margin of victory is 10.6 runs in their seven other victories.

“These games are always way more fun to play in, and it helps us continue to grow,” Countryman said. “Playing all these good teams, each team brings up a different component we continue to learn from.”

With a strong wind blowing out Friday, both pitchers had a strong performance, and all the runs were scored on home runs.

The Spartans struck first when Kairi Lantz blasted a no-doubter to dead center field to lead off the second.

The Pirates (9-6, 2-2) answered in the fifth off Jacobs, who finished the game with 17 strikeouts. No. 8 hitter Joslyn Rose homered to center.

But Sycamore answered back in the bottom of the inning. Grace Caldwell led off with a walk. Russell got the next two batters and looked like she was going to escape the inning.

But Countryman ripped a pitch to right-center, and Sycamore went back ahead 3-1.

Russell worked the outside part of the plate earlier, but started pitching inside in the fifth, exactly where Countryman likes it, the Sycamore second baseman said.

“She’s a great contact hitter,” Sycamore coach Jill Carpenter said. “She’s one of the best line-drive hitters we have. So on a day like today, if it can at least clear 4 feet when she hits it and she squares it up, it’s probably going to go.”

Jacobs walked one and hit a batter. She allowed six hits and an earned run in seven innings to go with her 17 strikeouts.

The performance came in a game where the Spartans matched their lowest run production of the season. Carpenter said the team has to score more runs in support of Jacobs to be successful.

“She’s an elite pitcher, and she can put the team on her back if necessary,” Carpenter said. “But it’s nice when we can get her some support so she doesn’t have to feel the weight of the world on her shoulders.”

Friday’s insanity continues

DeKalb’s Addison McKiness also had some heroics before the bad weather came Friday night and swept away most of Saturday’s games.

Not to mention Brynn Woods made some Kaneland history down south.

McKiness walked with the bases loaded in the seventh as the Barbs (6-4 overall, 2-0 DuPage Valley Conference) beat Metea Valley 12-11 after trailing 5-0 in the first.

Woods struck out her 500th batter in a 5-0 win against Geneseo in a tournament at Washington. Kaneland won two games Friday but didn’t play Saturday.

For DeKalb, Alaynna Johnson led off the seventh with the Barbs trailing 11-10. She walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on a single by Cassidy Cavazos.

Kennedy Latimer singled, then Cavazos and Latimer moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Gabby Kenney struck out but reached first on a dropped third strike, loading the bases and setting up McKiness’ walk-off walk.

Emma Hart, Cavazos and Latimer had two hits each. Latimer drove in two runs. Johnson, Cavazos and Latimer each scored twice.

Cavazos pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win. She walked one, struck out one and allowed one hit.

Sycamore boys hold off Metamora for Ottawa ABC title

After the Sycmamore girls won Friday, the Spartans boys won the combined standings with 196 points, topping Metamora (185) and Oswego East (173.5). DeKalb was 11th (48).

Crewe Bartelt won the 200 and 400 A races for Sycamore, finishing in 23.84 and 53.76 on the cold and blustery day. Ayden Copeland won the 200 B (25.08), and Abel Batcheller (54.32) won the 400 B for Sycaore.

The Spartans’ 4x100 relay of Ethan Fredrickson, Batcheller, Chase Miller and Bartelt won in 45.01. The Spartans swept the shot behind Will Rosenow in the A Division (17.03 meters), Andrew Nehring in B (13.92) and Nathaniel Schoen in C (13.1).

Clark Jamarolin won the discus B (43.36), Austin Underwood won the high jump C (1.62) and Ethan Fredrickson won the pole vault C (2.9).

Kadarius Sims had DeKalb’s lone win, taking the long jump C (5.24).

Other Saturday results

Richmond-Burton 3, Genoa-Kingston soccer 1: At Richmond-Burton, Aya Hernandez had a goal for the Cogs in their first loss of the season.

Sandwich 7, Genoa-Kingston softball 5: At Genoa, the Indians scored four runs in the top of the seventh. Ari Rich and Karly Stojan had two hits each for G-K while Lizzie Davis scored twice.

Sandwich 10, Genoa-Kingston baseball 9: At Sandwich, the Indians won in walk-off fashion in the seventh. Cody Cravatta had two hits and three RBIs in the loss. Lane Davidson had a home run.

Joliet West boys tennis quad: At Joliet, the Sycamore boys swept Joliet West, Stagg and Lincoln-Way West.