MCHS District 111 officials dig into 5 Essentials data from past school yea

By most metrics, Minooka Community High School District 111 saw gains in the 5 Essentials survey that was administered to students, teachers and parents this spring as a barometer for the school climate.

Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer presented details from the high school’s 2025-26 school year at a recent board of education meeting. The 5 Essentials survey is administered to statewide districts through the Illinois State Board of Education.

Across two of the three groups, local participation in the survey outpaced state averages, Schiffbauer indicated.

A total of 87.4% of the high school’s students took the survey, trailing the statewide average of 93.1%. But MCHS outpaced state averages with 86.5% teacher responses and 24.1% parent input, compared to 75.3% and 18.4%, respectively, statewide.

In his presentation at the board’s May 20 meeting, Schiffbauer said the 2025-26 school year results are encouraging, though he acknowledged there still is more work to be done within District 111.

“We still have a ton of work to do, but we’ll keep trying and keep doing what’s best for kids and keep pushing forward,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Speaking to the examination of the data, Schiffbauer added, “We’re still deep diving into the nitty gritty of it.”

The 5 Essentials survey is broken into five themes or categories: ambitious instruction, effective leaders, collaborative teachers, involved families, and supportive environment.

In all but one instance, MCHS received a “strong” or “neutral” performance ranking in the survey.

The one outlier — teacher/principal trust — garnered a score of 37 that was deemed “weak.”

But Schiffbauer in his presentation, provided historical context on the number and said he is optimistic about this specific metric within the district.

“Four years ago, when I presented this the first time, that number was 6, so right now we’re sitting at 37, so that’s a lot of growth, considering there’s a lot of history that we have to still work through here when it comes to building those relationships and building the trust,” Schiffbauer said.

Giving his overall assessment of the number, Schiffbauer added, “It’s a positive number, and we’re heading in the right direction.”

Teacher/principal trust increased 4 points from a year ago.

MCHS continued to notch strong numbers in several categories, including the metrics of school commitment, collaborative practices, and teacher/teacher trust.

The district’s highest mark — a “strong” 67 — was in the area of teacher/parent trust. Schiffbauer described the number as “a great sign.” He cited school policy changes intended to increase communication as helping improve the score, which increased 5 points from last year.

“I know it was a little controversial when we worked on … increasing the amount of times our staff updates grades,” Schiffbauer said. “That’s how most of us communicate, keeping eyes our kids. I mean, that’s what I do with my kids. We check those grades; it’s a much more rapid way to check on your child and also is a way for teachers and parents to communicate through that method.”

The 5 Essentials survey is one of multiple measurements to gauge performance.

“Is the best survey in the world? No,” Schiffbauer said. “Does it address some of the issues a school like ours has? Probably not, because this was developed by the University of Chicago for Chicago Public Schools, which eventually was adopted by the state of Illinois.”

At first blush, several board members, including President Laura Hrechko, said they were pleased with the results.

“Everything’s moving in the upward direction,” Hrechko said. “I think you’re doing a great job. Keep up the great work.”