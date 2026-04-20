DeKalb library to hold National Library Week tattoo event April 25

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with DeKalb Tattoo Company to offer adults a one-day flash tattoo event to celebrate National Library Week.

The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m. April 25 at DeKalb Tattoo Company, 817 W. Lincoln Highway, Suite G.

The event features a collection of library-themed flash tattoos created by local artists. Attendees also can view community organization and artist pop-up tables. Tattoo designs will be available prior to the event on the library’s social media pages. The tattoo prices begin at $100. Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins also will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6108, or 815-901-0024.