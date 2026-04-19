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DeKalb library to offer self defense workshop April 22

The DeKalb Public Library will offer an Inform Encounters workshop for teens in sixth through 12 grades to learn self defense skills April 22 (Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will offer an Inform Encounters workshop for teens in sixth through 12 grades to learn self defense skills.

The free workshop will begin at 3:30 p.m. April 22 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn skills to prevent and manage encounters through physical, awareness and verbal de-escalation techniques. The workshop will be held by Kung Fu teacher Arthur Berry. No registration is required.

For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6110.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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