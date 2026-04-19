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DeKalb library group’s spring book sale begins April 24

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will hold a spring book sale to support the library’s books, programs and materials.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 24 and 25 and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. April 26 in the library’s lower-level, 309 Oak St.

Books on sale include hardcover and paperback science, fiction, history, graphic novels, mysteries, biographies, science fiction, cookbooks, film, children and teen novels, art and gardening books. Jigsaw puzzles, audiobooks, DVDs and CDs also will be for sale.

Gently used CDs, DVDs, books and puzzles will be accepted for donation at the circulation desk. Magazines, LPs, textbooks and videotapes are not allowed. A $5-brown-bag blowout sale is set for April 26.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030, or email friends@dkpl.org.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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