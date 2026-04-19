Battling rising waters up and down the Fox: Submerged docks, overflowed banks, flooded basements

Water is seen rising Sunday, Aprl 19, 2026, around the Bru Crew Bar and Grill along the Fox River in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Nunda Township put a call for volunteers on its Facebook page Sunday, seeking help filling, delivering and placing sandbags for homes along the Fox River on Monday.

That’s just one area within a large stretch of the Fox River where residents, public agencies and volunteers are battling heavy rising waters after several rounds of heavy rain.

The river remains in a flood warning “until further notice,” according to the National Weather Service. The agency said Sunday that the river was at flood stage at the Algonquin tailwater – below the dam – and at Montgomery, affecting Kane and Kendall counties.

“Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property,” according to the NWS.

For homes along some portions of the river, it may be too late to start sandbagging, said David Christensen, McHenry County Emergency Management director.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 People walk and drive through flood waters on Bald Knob Road near the Bru Crew Bar and Grill on Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Johnsburg as the Fox River continues to rise. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

But he’s not seeing reports of areas inundated by fast-rising water either.

“It is rising slowly. There is a lot of water moving downstream versus sitting here” in McHenry County, Christensen said.

The portions of the Fox River and Chain O’ Lakes that are controlled by the Fox Waterway Agency remained closed to boating Sunday. In a news release Saturday, the agency reported that the lakes and river are now in a major flood event.

In the lower river – from the Stratton Lock and Dam near McHenry to the Algonquin Dam – the agency said to expect flooding “greater than the 2017 event.”

That year, the river at Algonquin crested at 12.37-foot levels, according to the NWS.

The most-current flooding prediction the lower river is 11.9 feet.

In the past, water at 12 feet and above at Algonquin means structures are threatened along the river in East Dundee, Carpentersville and Elgin, according to National Weather Prediction Service website. That site includes Flood Impact information – what different water levels have caused, historically, in areas of other downriver towns.

Farther downstream, the Fox River at Montgomery is forecast to remain at minor flood stage at 13.5 feet. That level means a few low-lying parts of St. Charles, Batavia and Montgomery on the river are threatened by floodwaters.

Farther north, at the Stratton Lock near McHenry, it takes just 7 feet of water to reach major flood stage, Christensen said. “Flood stage at McHenry is not the same as flood stage at Algonquin.”

He also believes actions taken by counties and municipalities since the 2013 and 2017 floods have lessened potential flood impacts in some areas.

“It hasn’t eliminated it. There are still homes that are flooded” with water in basements and coming over the riverbank and threatening homes, Christensen said. “If your house has water lapping at it, [mitigation efforts] don’t mean a whole lot to you.”

But before those efforts, Algonquin had homes and businesses that would flood in the spring.

“Now, it is just the park,” he said.

Houses with water lapping at them are what Nunda Township is seeing, said Rob Parrish, highway commissioner. He had 120 volunteers show up Sunday to help with sandbagging efforts.

He was supposed to spend the weekend celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary.

“My wife had a wonderful weekend planned in Galena,” Parrish said.

In Nunda Township, volunteers were helping to sandbag Sunday in areas around Burtons Bridge. That included volunteers and staff from Island Lake, Village President Richard McLaughlin said.

Calvin Clay, the village’s emergency management director, and others went to go help in Holiday Hills, McLaughlin said. Clay was among the volunteers, including Boy Scouts, who helped sandbag Saturday in the yard of an elderly couple who could not do it themselves.

Those seniors left an emotional message on his voicemail, thanking the village for their help. While listening to it, “I almost started crying, and I am a military man,” McLaughlin said.

Sandbags

Algonquin

Sandbags available at:

Beach Drive at Rattray Drive

Center Street at La Fox River Drive

Filip Road

La Fox River Drive at Cornish Park

Oceola Drive at Hubbard Street

Riverfront Park

Go to algonquin.org for information.

East Dundee

Village has sand bags available outside the gate of its Public Works Garage at 446 Elgin Avenue. Self-serve.

Go to eastdundee.net for information.

Johnsburg

Sand and sandbags are available:

Location: 600 block of Bald Knob Road.

Residents must bring their own shovels.

Residents are responsible for filling and handling their own sandbags.

Please be respectful of the area and surrounding property.

Go to johnsburg.org/alert_detail.php for information.

McHenry

Sand bags are available to residents from the Street Division at the Public Works Facility located at 1415 Industrial Drive. Residents should call the Street Division at 815-363-2186 or go to cityofmchenry.org to learn the location of available sandbags.

Report flood damage

Residents are asked to report flood damage to the McHenry County Emergency Management on its website: mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/emergency-management/report-flood-damage.