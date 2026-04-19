Waterman hires new police chief

Welcome to the Village of Waterman, IL sign on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A former Sycamore deputy police chief is coming out of retirement to lead the Village of Waterman’s Police Department.

Jeffrey Wig has been hired as Waterman’s new police chief, according to a social media post from the department.

In a posted statement, Wig said he’s “honored and humbled” to serve in the new role.

“This community is more than just where I work; it is home,” Wig said. “My family has lived in DeKalb County for five generations, and that connection means everything to me. I understand the values that make small communities strong: trust, hard work, and looking out for one another. It is a privilege to serve now and protect a place that reflects those same values.”

Wig has more than two decades of policing experience.

Wig retired in May 2025 from the Sycamore Police Department.

He said he’s led patrol units, investigations, and critical responses. He was also among those in law enforcement who responded to the 2008 mass shooting at Northern Illinois University.

In his statement, he said he prioritizes community involvement. He called Waterman “a proud and growing village with a strong sense of identity.”

“Whether working with schools, serving on advisory boards, presenting to professional organizations, or simply engaging with residents, policing works best when built on relationships,” he said. “You will see me out in the community, at events, and in neighborhoods, because being visible and approachable matters.”