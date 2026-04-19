Tickets available for IVT’s spring show ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’

Performances of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” will be held at the Sandwich Opera House at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. (Eric Schelkopf)

Tickets are now on sale for IVT’s spring show “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”

Performances will be held at the Sandwich Opera House at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

Adult tickets are $18 plus fees and tickets for kids under the age of 18 are $15 plus fees.

Tickets will also be sold at the door, if available, for $20 per adult and $17 per child.

IVT strongly encourages tickets be purchased online before the performances for the best seat selection.

The show is directed by Jen Ketchum, produced by Kari Frantzen with stage manager and assistant director Kailey Christine.

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” is a classic children’s fantasy novel by C. S. Lewis first published in 1950 about four siblings who discover the magical land of Narnia through a wardrobe.

They join the great lion Aslan to defeat the evil Witch who has trapped the land in eternal winter. This is a family friendly show.

Purchase your tickets today at https://www.indianvalleytheatre.com/shows.

Visit IVT’s website at http//indianvalleytheatre.com for more information about Indian Valley Theatre or for information about “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois not-for-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.