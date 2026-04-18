Wild 7th leads DeKalb over Metea Valley: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

DeKalb 12, Metea Valley 11: At DeKalb, Addison McKiness walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh as the Barbs (6-4, 2-0 DuPage Valley Conference) came from 5-0 down in the first and 11-9 down in the sixth.

Alaynna Johnson led off the seventh with the Barbs trailing 11-10. She walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, then scored on a single by Cassidy Cavazos.

Kennedy Latimer singled, then Cavazos and Latimer moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Gabby Kenney struck out but reached first on a dropped third strike, loading the bases and setting up McKiness’ walk-off walk.

Emma Hart, Cavazos and Latimer had two hits each. Latimer drove in two runs. Johnson, Cavazos and Latimer scored twice each.

Cavazos pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win. She walked one, struck out one and allowed one hit.

Kaneland 5, Geneseo 0 (5): At Washington, Brynn Woods struck out seven, securing 500 for her career in the win for the Knights (7-6-1).

Woods allowed two hits and no walks. She also had a hit and an RBI. Riley Cooper and Natalie Naab had two hits each.

Kaneland 8, Pontiac 6: At Washington, Ansley Ruh had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in the win for Kaneland in the first game of the day at the tournament.

Madison Kossakowski had two hits and scored twice. Luciana Campise had two hits and Makayla Jonutz drove in two runs.

Marquette 11, Indian Creek 1 (6): At Ottawa, Gretta Oziah doubled for the Timberwolves (3-12).

Mendota 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Mendota, Payton Murphy walked, stole a base and scored the only run for the Royals (0-8).

Prep baseball

Sycamore 2, Rochelle 1: At Sycamore, Ben Anderson had two hits, scored a run and got the win on the hill in the first game of an Interstate 8 doubleheader.

Anderson pitched four innings, allowing one earned run, one walk and four hits. He struck out four.

Sycamore 6, Rochelle 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans (5-6, 3-0 Interstate 8) swept the doubleheader and the three-game conference series behind the combined three-hit shutout from Lucas Dyer and Devin Carson.

Dyer got the win, striking out five and allowing two hits in five innings. Carson allowed one hit and struck out two. Neither pitcher walked a batter.

Ryker Rissman had two hits and an RBI.

Mendota 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 5 (5): At Mendota, Skyler Janeski, Jacob Orin and Marshall Ledbetter each had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Girls track and field

Frickle Invite: At Ottawa, Sycamore won the ABC format meet with 289.5 points.

Chloe Shere won the 100 C (13.02), the 200 B (27.47) and the 400 A (100.69) for the Spartans, all personal records. Liliana Vasque won the 200 A (27.21), while Hayley Williams won the 200 C (28.36).

Kylie Kula won the 800 C (2:41.8) and the 3,200 C. The Spartans swept the 3,200 races, with Alana Fix winning the A Division (12:37.38) and Anna Anderson winning the B (12:36.95).

Layna Berry won the 1,600 C (6:31), Charlotte Davenport won the 300 hurdles C (59.63), and Krista Cobb won the shot put A (10.73 meters) and the discus A (30.53).

Taya Johnson won the discus B (30.53), Abigail Lisafeld won the pole vault C (2.74), Jordan Lisafeld won the pole vault B (2.59) and Grace Pittman won the triple jump C (8.17).

Jordan Lisafeld won the triple jump B (9.15).

Minooka Invitational: At Minooka, DeKalb took sixth with 44 points, led by a first-place in the high jump from Sydney Myles.

Myles cleared a season-best 1.57 meters for the only DeKalb win. Me’She Eubanks was second in the long jump (5.32). Alicia Delgado, Niyah Frazier, Tawonna Keith and Amaya Kemp took second in the 4x200 relay (1:45.79).

Irish Invite: At Seneca, Genoa-Kingston took third with 81 points in the 15-team field, with Indian Creek 11th (20) and Hinckley-Big Rock 15th (3).

Due to weather, only 17 events were completed.

G-K’s Emma James won the 3,200 in 12:31.1, a PR. Haley Oranger, Faith Johnson, Jessie Fredrickson and Presley Meyer won the 4x100 in 49.98 for the Cogs.

Boys track and field

Irish Invite: At Seneca, Indian Creek was seventh with 40 points, Hinckley-Big Rock was eighth with 39 and G-K was 11th with 20.

Due to weather, only 16 events were completed. Alex Casanas won the 400 in 51.39 for H-BR. Parker Murry won the high jump with a season-best 1.95.

Girls soccer

Rosary 3, Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland 2: At Hinckley, H-BR senior Anna Herrman had a goal for the Royals.

H-BR senior Hannah Liakas assisted on a goal by Somonauk freshman Evelyn White.