Marin Gautcher scored twice in Sycamore win over Ottawa: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore, Marin Gautcher scored twice in the Interstate 8 victory.

Izzie Segreti scored and had two assists for the Spartans (5-5, 3-1 conference). Cortni Kruizenga had a goal and an assist.

Genoa-Kingston 3, Pecatonica 1: At Pecatonica, the Cogs improved to 8-0-1 behind two goals and an assist on Olivia Leonforte’s goal.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 7, Marengo 0: At Sycamore, Jake Peterson won in straight sets at No. 2 singles.

Ben Bradac and Owen Grollemond also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. Easton Schuld and Sam Eich (6-1, 6-0), James McConkie and Graham Willret (6-0, 6-1) and Michael Rebholz and Spencer Weigman (6-0, 6-4) also picked up doubles wins.

Luke Curtis won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Sean Wilder was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles.

Prep baseball

Naperville North 12, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, Gavin Cheney scored both runs for the Barbs (9-3-1 overall, 1-2 DuPage Valley Conference), who managed two hits in the loss.

Rock Falls 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Rock Falls, the Cogs left the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second in the top of the seventh.

Jacob Rutowski reached on an error, scoring Cody Cravatta and advancing Blake Ides to third and Lane Davidson to second. Ides walked and Davidson singled earlier in the inning.

Sean Peterson flied out to end the game.

Rutkowski had two hits, and Ides drove in two runs. Colton McDowell pitched five innings and didn’t get a decision, allowing two runs, both earned, and three hits. He walked five and struck out five.

Prep softball

Indian Creek 8, Rochelle 7: At Rochelle, Madison Boehne was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs in the win.

Ashley Leifheit had two hits and scored twice. Gretta Oziah scored twice. Makenna Barshinger and Jocelyn Blobaum scored twice each.

Taylor Hulmes pitched 5⅔ innings for the win, striking out seven and walking three. She allowed three runs, one earned, and eight hits.