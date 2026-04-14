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Sycamore Carpetland USA updates showroom

Sycamore Chamber celebrates Carpetland USA showroom update

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Sycamore Carpetland USA’s updated showroom

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Sycamore Carpetland USA’s updated showroom (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

By Kate Santillan

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Sycamore Carpetland USA’s updated showroom.

Chamber ambassadors, community members and supporters celebrated the showroom update with a ribbon-cutting April 7.

“Carpetland USA has long been a valued part of our business community,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce CEO Rose Treml said in a news release. “Their recent showroom improvements reflect a continued commitment to customer service and quality home improvement solutions for both local homeowners and businesses.”

Sycamore Carpetland USA, 1719 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, offers a selection of flooring solutions for commercial and residential spaces including tile, vinyl, carpet, laminate and hardwood.

For information, visit carpetland-usa.com/.

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