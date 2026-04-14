Sycamore Carpetland USA updates showroom

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Sycamore Carpetland USA’s updated showroom (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Sycamore Carpetland USA’s updated showroom.

Chamber ambassadors, community members and supporters celebrated the showroom update with a ribbon-cutting April 7.

“Carpetland USA has long been a valued part of our business community,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce CEO Rose Treml said in a news release. “Their recent showroom improvements reflect a continued commitment to customer service and quality home improvement solutions for both local homeowners and businesses.”

Sycamore Carpetland USA, 1719 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, offers a selection of flooring solutions for commercial and residential spaces including tile, vinyl, carpet, laminate and hardwood.

For information, visit carpetland-usa.com/.