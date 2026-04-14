Jackson Macdonald, Chace Kuhns power Sycamore win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Sycamore 15, Rochelle 1 (6 inn.): At Rochelle, Chace Kuhns was 5 for 5 with two home runs, a triple, five RBIs and four runs in the win.

Jackson Macdonald allowed one earned run in the complete-game one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none for Sycamore (3-6 overall, 1-0 Interstate 8).

Noah Neece, Caleb Tindall and Alex Van Mastrigt had two hits each. Van Mastrigt had three RBIs and scored twice. Neece homered, scored twice and drove in two runs.

DeKalb 2, Naperville North 1: At DeKalb, Caden Smith singled home Will Smrz with two outs in the bottom of the fourth for what proved to be the winning run.

Luke Duffy walked with the bases loaded earlier in the inning, scoring Daniel Vargovich to tie the game at 1-1.

Smith had two hits. Hunter Kriese allowed no earned runs in the complete game, striking out eight and walking none. He allowed five hits.

Somonauk 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski allowed one hit and five runs, one earned, in six innings.

Janeski struck out nine and walked six.

Hiawatha 11, South Beloit 9: At South Beloit, the Hawks scored eight runs in the top of the sixth to come from behind for the win.

Colby Wylde, Bentley Payne and Hunter Ziegler had two hits each. Tim Pruitt scored three times and Payne drove in three runs. Aidan Cooper scored twice.

Prep softball

Sycamore 4, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, Bella Jacobs allowed one earned run in the five-hitter while striking out 12 and walking one for the Spartans (9-1).

Faith Heil had two hits and scored for Sycamore, which drew eight walks off Kaneland ace Brynn Woods. Woods struck out six in seven innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.

Newark 6, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, Ashley Leifeit homered for the Timberwolves.