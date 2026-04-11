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Support MS Society at upcoming fundraiser at Sycamore Portillo’s

Fundraiser is April 16 at Portillo’s; MS Walk is May 2 in St. Charles

Portillo's (copy)

Portillo's (copy) (Photo provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

Local organizers are inviting the community to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society at an upcoming fundraiser at Portillo’s in Sycamore.

The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 16 at Portillo’s, 1780 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Portillo’s will donate 20% of sales towards the society’s MS Walk which is on May 2 at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. Diners can show a fundraiser flyer or use the code “PORTILLOS29″ when ordering online.

For information, visit portillos.com/good.

The fundraiser and MS Walk are organized by Tina’s Team, a group organized by Genoa resident Tina Brust who was diagnosed in 2000 and is in remission, according to event information.

The MS Society funds research with a goal of finding the cure for MS, to aid patient care and guide those navigating the illness.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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