Authentic Mexican food spot in Malta to open second location in DeKalb

The former Halal Pros building is seen Feb. 4, 2025, at 817 W. Lincoln Highway, Suite H., in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Fans of Tamales Los Girasoles soon won’t have to head to Malta to get their fix of authentic Mexican food.

Owners Teresa and Efraen Garcia, are expanding their claim to fame with a second location, this time in DeKalb and under a new name, Taco Alley on 38.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but the new spot is anticipated to open in mid-April or May.

Teresa Garcia said she and her husband have been longing for the opportunity to do business in DeKalb.

“Because we live in DeKalb and since I started with the food business, a lot of people like my food,” she said. “... It’s all about the people.”

The Garcias have been looking for a DeKalb spot since they took up the idea of running their own restaurant in 2020.

Around that time, they began renting out space in the kitchen at Jazzy’s Spot along West Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

“We decided to open another place because a lot of people from DeKalb they say it’s a little far from them,” Teresa Garcia said. “... They like the food and everything, but they don’t want to drive to Malta because it’s a little far for them.”

Since then, the Garcias have operated their own restaurant in nearby Malta at 4199 Route 38.

Teresa Garcia said business has been going so well for her and her husband that they’re looking to expand.

“Everybody likes it,” Teresa Garcia said. “That’s why I decided to have my own thing.”

The Garcias are in the process of making preparations to open a second restaurant at 817 W. Lincoln Highway, Unit H, in DeKalb.

Some of the main staples from the menu at Tamales Los Girasoles are the quesadillas, tacos and tamales.

At Taco Alley on 38, customers can expect all of the same go-to dishes on the menu.

Teresa Garcia said she and her husband take great pride in running their own restaurant.

“Everything is ready for them to serve,” Teresa Garcia said.

When asked if there’s a secret to making authentic Mexican food, Teresa Garcia said it’s simple.

“I think the food tastes better when you love what you do,” she said.

The new location, which is near the Northern Illinois University campus, will include space for both indoor and outdoor dining.

“It’s close to school, so [there are] a lot of students walking around all the time,” Teresa Garcia said.