Sycamore High School’s annual Awareness Night begins April 11

Sycamore High School sign in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Sycamore High School’s Key Club Service Organization will hold its annual Awareness Night to educate students on the community’s realities surrounding homelessness.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 11 and 12 at the school, 427 Spartan Trail.

The students will be educated on the community’s homeless situation and put homelessness into perspective.

The club will accept canned food and monetary donations to support charities including Safe Passage, Hope Haven, Spartan Food Pantry and Sycamore Food Pantry. The donations can be dropped off at the school’s Circle Drive.

Food donations for the students also will be accepted. The students will not be allowed to bring any food.