DeKalb’s Will Smrz bests Kaneland’s Kanon Baxley in pitching duel between sophomore standouts

DeKalb pitcher Will Smrz delivers a pitch during the Barbs' 2-1 win over Kaneland on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Eddie Carifio)

Two sophomore standouts. Two dominating performances. One winner.

Will Smrz and Kanon Baxley matched each other all game, but Smrz and DeKalb came away with a 2-1 win over Baxley and Kaneland on Saturday.

“I know I can compete with any of these guys on any given day,” Smrz said. “I’ve practiced for this, I trained for this all year round. When I get up there, it’s my moment. I’ve got to shine for everyone in that jersey right there.”

Smrz went 6⅔ innings before running into the pitch limit. He struck out eight and allowed one hit. The one run he surrendered was unearned.

Baxley pitched into the sixth, allowing two runs in the first, both unearned. He also struck out eight and allowed two hits. Jackson Valentini relieved Baxley in the sixth after Brayden Martin reached on an error, getting the next three batters in order with two strikeouts.

“It’s tough. It’s a wasted performance by him, and that’s our fault,” Kaneland coach Brian Aversa said. “Vali did great when he came in. Both our pitchers did great today. They got two in the first, which was the difference.”

DeKalb coach Josh Latimer said Saturday was just the latest example of Smrz’s strong season.

Latimer said Smrz isn’t normally a big strikeout guy, but he was in the zone and his command was on Saturday.

“That’s big time right there,” Latimer said. “You can’t ask for anything better than that from that young man. ... He wanted it and he got it.”

Caden Smith walked to start the bottom of the first for the Barbs (8-1-1). Gavin Cheney followed with a soft single in the hole between short and second base, then was lifted for courtesy runner Aaron Rhodes.

Baxley threw the ball into center field on a pickoff attempt, allowing the runners to move up, then Smith scored on a wild pitch. Rhodes scored on a two-out error.

The Knights (2-6-1) got on the board in the fourth. The Barbs put on an infield shift with Aidan Whildin at the plate, moving third baseman Graham Olson into the hole between first and second. Whildin hit it right at Olson, but it went off his glove and Whildin reached first on the error.

Colton Ludwig doubled to left to score Whildin to cut the lead to 2-1. Ludwig was caught stealing third to end the threat.

“Internally, I think we’re trying to work some kinks out at the plate,” Aversa said. “I thought we were going to have a better day today. We’ve been working hard at it. We’re going to get back to work and try to fix those things.”

The Knights start Interstate 8 Conference play Monday with a trip to Ottawa, kicking off a three-game series.

The Barbs also start their conference circuit, opening a three-game DuPage Valley series at Naperville North on Monday. They’ve been hit by the injury bug a bit, Latimer said, including to center fielder and NIU recruit Cole Latimer.

Cole Latimer was in a boot on his left foot Saturday and is expected to miss about two more weeks. He was hurt Monday sliding into second against Harlem, but there was no break, Josh Latimer said.

The Barbs head into conference play red hot, having lost only once in nine games to start the year. That’s with not only the injuries but the losses of three Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area First Team selections from last year - Jackson Kees, Brodie Farrell and Nik Nelson.

“Losing the seniors, obviously it was very hard,” Smrz said. “But we still have guys on our field that can compete with anyone in the conference.”

Josh Latimer said Smrz has been one of the players who has stepped up big time so far this year. Even with the roster turnover, he said the players knew they could do some good things.

“We tell everybody it’s the same story but a new chapter,” Josh Latimer said. “Cole and Evan Johnson, guys like Mason [Weber], Gavin, they’ve really been leading this team. Guys have stepped up, and there’s a lot of belief going on right now.”

https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/2026/04/11/dekalbs-will-smrz-bests-kanelands-kanon-baxley-in-pitching-duel-between-sophomore-standouts/