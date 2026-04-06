DeKalb County grants boost support for early childhood learning programs

The DeKalb County Regional Office of Education's 2026 Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit packing event (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

A partnership between local funders and educators will strengthen coordination of early childhood initiatives serving families across DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation has awarded a $110,000 grant over three years to the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education to support several countywide programs focused on early learning and school readiness.

“This investment reflects a shared commitment to helping young children thrive,” DeKalb County Community Foundation grants and community initiatives director Jolene Willis said in a news release. “We are deeply grateful to the donors who made this work possible and to the Regional Office of Education for continuing and strengthening these efforts.”

The grant supports ongoing coordination of the DeKalb County Collaborative for Young Children and Basics DeKalb County through 2027.

For more than a decade, the Community Foundation has provided funding and supported early care and education efforts in DeKalb County in partnership with the Regional Office of Education, educators, nonprofits and other public partners.

The DeKalb County Regional Office of Education's 2026 Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit packing event (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Through these initiatives, the shared work has focused on giving children a strong start by strengthening coordination, supporting families and promoting early learning and school readiness across the county.

“Systems change is possible when a community moves in one direction,” DeKalb County Regional Office of Education early learning programs coordinator Samantha McDavid said in the release. “This generous support from the Community Foundation validates the collective impact work of the DeKalb County Collaborative for Young Children. This funding strengthens the efforts of the Regional Office of Education and our dedicated partners to bridge gaps in early childhood services, partner with families, and support our youngest learners so they are prepared for school and life.”

Beginning in 2026, the Regional Office of Education took the lead in coordinating the Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit Program, helping ensure it continues to reach families across DeKalb County.

Since the program began in 2020, more than 5,000 toolkits have been distributed to children and families across the county.

By transitioning the program to the Regional Office of Education, the work will continue under a trusted local organization with strong connections to schools, educators and families.

DeKalb County Regional Office of Education toddler garden events providing families an opportunity to practice the basics in nature (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The toolkits provide age-appropriate books and learning materials that help children build key skills as they prepare to enter school. The Regional Office of Education works closely with schools and manages ongoing fundraising and program costs as part of the transition.

“This kind of partnership is exactly what our community needs to give children a strong start,” DeKalb County Community Foundation donor and child advocate Micki Chulick also said in the news release. “When schools, community leaders, and donors work together, we can open more doors for young learners. We know that high-quality early care and education is essential for success in school and in life. Tony and I are proud to support the Foundation’s long-term commitment to this work through our CommunityWorks Fund, which was created to help sustain these important efforts for years to come.”

Funding for this work is made possible through the generosity of Community Foundation donors, with the majority of grant dollars coming from the endowed CommunityWorks Funds.

Together, this support reflects a shared commitment to early learning and strong families. It also helps ensure these programs remain accessible and sustainable for children across DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Regional Office of Education playgroup event providing families opportunities to learn about and practice the basics (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

For more information, contact Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin at dan@dekalbccf.org

For more information about the DeKalb County Community Foundation and its work to support local communities, visit dekalbccf.org.