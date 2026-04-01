MaKenna Barshinger stymies Hinckley-Big Rock in Indian Creek win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Indian Creek 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves (1-3) scored seven runs over the final two innings for the win.

MaKenna Barshinger picked up the win, allowing one hit and one earned run in four innings while striking out eight and walking one. Ashley Leifheit struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits in three shutout innings.

Madison Boehne had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Barshinger drove in two runs and Mckenzie Greer scored twice.

Claire Lambes, Cailyn Mrowczynski and Cameron Michalski had one hit each for the Royals (0-4).

Logan (Georgia) 4, Kaneland 3: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Madison Kossakowski had a hit and scored twice in the loss.

Addison Coulter allowed two earned runs and struck out three in five innings. She allowed five hits and walked none.

Chattanooga Christian 9, Kaneland 5: At Florida, Brady Alstott had two hits and drove in three runs in the loss.

Cason Humay had two hits.

Kaneland 13, Arnold 6: At Florida, Kayden Johnson had three hits, four RBIs and scored twice in the win.

Aiden Yslas and Colton Ludwig had two hits each. Yslas scored three times and Nicholas Warner, Blake Crawford and Ludwig scored twice each.

Nolan Claeson homered, drove in three runs, and got the win on the mound. He pitched two innings and allowed four runs, one earned, struck out our, walked five and allowed two hits in the five-inning game.

Prep baseball

Rockford Boylan 11, Sycamore 10: At Sycamore, the Titans scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh for the win.

The Spartans (0-4) scored four in the bottom of the seventh, all with two outs. Connor Busch walked with the bases loaded, scoring Ryker Rissman but the rally ended there.

Chace Kuhns and Ben Anderson drove in two runs each. Alex Van Mastrigt had a pair of hits. Sawyer Valdez scored twice and Rissman scored three times.

Jackson Macdonald allowed one earned run and three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, Dixon 1: At Sycamore, James McConkie and Graham Willrett won 10-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Matthew Calligan won 10-4, while Easton Schuld and Sam Eich picked up a 10-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Jake Peterson and Ben Bradac won 10-1 at No. 3 doubles.