First Student school bus drivers vote to strike, could affect these northern Illinois schools

Shaw Local 2021 file photo – Workers for a major bus transportation provider for DeKalb School District 428 and other districts in northern Illinois could soon be headed for a strike, effective March 31, according to a news release. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Workers for a major bus transportation provider for DeKalb School District 428 and other districts in northern Illinois could soon be headed for a strike, effective March 31, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, the union group Teamsters representing school bus workers from First Student authorized a measure to make it happen in a vote by an 88% margin.

First Student also runs and operates bus transportation services for Sterling and Rock Falls schools.

“The Teamsters Union has been consistently raising the standards within the school bus industry for decades, and this contract will be no different,” Matt Taibi, director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division, said in a news release. “These essential workers deserve nothing less than a contract that reflects the devotion and skill they put into their jobs every day. First Student is trying to cut costs by refusing to offer health care or retirement benefits to all of our members and we will not stand for it.”

A bargaining session planned for March 30 and 31 has since been called off, according to the release.

It remains unclear why both sides may not meet.

In a statement, a spokesperson for First Student offered additional comment to Shaw Local.

“It is important to clarify that we did not cancel any negotiations whatsoever, in fact, we have been and continue to be ready, willing, and able to meet at any time to get back to the bargaining table,” the statement reads. “Nor have we done anything to try and reduce driver wages or hours.”

In a letter to families from District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez, the district doesn’t foresee a disruption to bus transportation services immediately.

“At this time, bus transportation services will continue as scheduled for Monday and Tuesday when students return from spring break,” the district wrote. “However, we have been informed that there is uncertainty regarding bus transportation services beyond Tuesday, March 31, in the event of a strike.”

The district said contingency plans are in the works in case a service disruption is realized.

“In the next day or two, we will reach out to families to better understand how students who ride the bus would get to school if their bus transportation gets disrupted, beginning on Wednesday,” the district wrote. “This information will help us plan and respond in ways that best support our students and families.”

A spokesperson for Teamsters stressed the importance of taking a stand.

“This strike authorization goes to show we are willing to do what it takes to get the agreement we deserve,” Jean Auguste, bus worker and member of Teamsters Local 251, said in the release. “These are not difficult asks – we are fighting for a contract that provides basic benefits many bus workers across the country have. We don’t want to strike, but we will if the company doesn’t come to terms on a fair agreement.”

A spokesperson for First Student said the company remains committed to engaging in discussions as both sides seek to reach an agreement.

“We remain focused on reaching a fair agreement and will be present on March 30–31 for our scheduled bargaining sessions, while continuing to deliver the safe, reliable transportation that students, families, communities, and our employees rely on each day,“ the statement reads. ”No one benefits from a strike or disruption."